A Look At Kering SA’s (EPA:KER) Exceptional Fundamentals

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I’ve chosen to put the spotlight on Kering SA (EPA:KER) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. KER is a financially-sound , dividend-paying company with a an impressive history of performance. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on Kering here.

In the past couple of years, KER has ramped up its bottom line by over 100%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. This illustrates a strong track record, leading to a satisfying return on equity of 25%, which is what investors like to see! KER’s ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This implies that KER manages its cash and cost levels well, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. KER appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.7x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

For those seeking income streams from their portfolio, KER is a robust dividend payer as well. Over the past decade, the company has consistently increased its dividend payout, reaching a yield of 1.9%.

