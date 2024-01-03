A look at king tide and what it means for Tampa Bay

Hurricane Idalia flooded low-lying areas of the Tampa Bay area in August even though the storm’s center passed about 100 miles off the coast.

Nearly half the homes in St. Petersburg’s Shore Acres neighborhood were damaged by storm surge that peaked at nearly 4 feet in areas of Pinellas County.

Yet, forecasters said it could have been much worse.

The Category 3 storm scraped the area just hours before a “king tide,” one of the highest tides of the year. Had the hurricane sliced by six hours later, Idalia’s storm surge could have been 2 feet higher, said Gary Mitchum, associate dean at the University of South Florida College of Marine Science.

“Here in Tampa Bay we got very, very lucky because Idalia passed by us ... at the low tide, just preceding one of these really high tides,” Mitchum said. “So you can imagine what that means for Shore Acres.”

King tides occur in Tampa Bay roughly four or five times a year. Though rare, they are a harbinger of what’s to come because of sea level rise: Within a few decades, high tide flooding often associated with king tides today will occur about 70 days a year.

Here’s what to know about king tides and how they threaten Tampa Bay.

What is a king tide?

“King tide” is a colloquial term that refers to higher-than-normal tides, said Gregory Dusek, a senior scientist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Center for Operational Oceanographic Products and Services.

These tides are the product of two factors coming together: When the moon is closest to the Earth, combined with a new moon or a full moon.

The gravitational pull that causes tides is stronger during new or full moons. And when the moon is closest to Earth (roughly every 28 days during its revolution around the planet), it amplifies the pull.

Both elements cause higher tides, but when they come together, they create the highest tides of the year.

How often do these tides occur?

This alignment happens about six to eight times a year, though it doesn’t always result in a king tide in Tampa Bay. These are more likely to occur during the summer and fall when water levels here are elevated.

“When you have warmer waters, ocean water expands, and so it increases in elevation along the coast,” Dusek said.

Dusek said the Tampa Bay area’s water levels grow by about 8 or 9 inches from late winter and early spring to late summer and early fall. Tides ride on top of those water levels.

On average, these higher seasonal water levels, combined with higher-than-normal tides, occur roughly four or five times a year in the Tampa Bay area, Dusek said.

“I think that’s what you’ll typically see people refer to as king tides in the Southeast, are those ones in the late summer and early fall,” Dusek said.

What do king tides mean for Tampa Bay?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration can predict when the highest tides of the year will occur, but when they will cause flooding, especially in Tampa Bay, is more difficult to anticipate.

In Tampa Bay, there are just a few feet of difference between low and high tides, which is not as significant as other parts of country. That means whatever weather is occurring that day plays a more important role in determining if a high tide will cause flooding.

“Especially around the Tampa region, we have a lot of places we can’t yet predict with confidence when you’re likely to see flooding,” Dusek said. “We can tell you when the highest tides will be, but because ... you need some sort of weather event basically to cause flooding, and because those are less predictable, it’s hard to know for sure when you’ll have water on the streets.”

High tide flooding can occur in Tampa Bay without a weather system, though it’s less common. This type of flooding is often minor, and has a few names like king tide flooding, nuisance flooding or sunny day flooding.

The flooding brought on by a king tide, if it’s not coupled with a major storm, is not disastrous like storm surge. It often results in water on roads or water pushing through storm drains.

“Some people refer to it as nuisance flooding. I don’t like that,” Mitchum said. “I argue against that, because nuisance flooding implies that it’s not important — it’s just a nuisance. But in fact, this thing has consequences.”

Mitchum said imagine a restaurant parking lot is under 6 inches of water, and no customers show up. It’s a real economic impact, he said.

“Damages add up,” Mitchum said. “I tell people that it’s like that old saying ‘death by 1,000 cuts.’ No particular cut is going to hurt you, but all of them combined together can be very, very damaging.”

Will flooding get worse for Tampa Bay?

As sea levels rise, flooding from higher tides will become more common.

In about 30 years, sea levels in Tampa Bay are expected to rise by roughly a foot, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

A few key elements are causing sea level rise.

Ocean temperatures are increasing, which causes water to expand. On top of that, as ice on land melts from warmer temperatures, more water is added to the oceans.

Dusek said the Tampa Bay area also is sinking at about millimeter per year. Along the western Gulf, there are areas sinking more rapidly at about a centimeter a year due to natural causes and the extraction of groundwater and oil.

These conditions, in concert with king tides, will increase the number of flooding days each year in Tampa Bay.

Whereas St. Petersburg is now likely to flood up to three days a year, there could be as many as 70 days of flooding by 2050.

“Unless people start addressing these issues through different infrastructure changes ... you’re quickly going to approach an issue where this is not just during a storm or once-a-year kind of thing, but every few weeks, you could potentially have water in the streets,” Dusek said.

But Mitchum warned there’s another tidal cycle, on top of sea level rise, to consider that is likely to bring more flooding days in the near future.

He was part of a study authored in 2021 that showed a combination of high tides, sea level rise and a cyclical pattern between the sun, earth and moon would cause more flooding in St. Petersburg in just a decade.

Mitchum said a roughly 18-year cycle that leads to gradual spikes and drops in tides will reach its maximum peak in the early 2030s, which will contribute to higher tides and likely more days of flooding.

How to see your flood risk

Lisa Foster, Pinellas County’s floodplain administrator, uses data from the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration and the the county’s own vulnerability assessment to plan for future hazards.

Foster and her team have created models to show Pinellas County’s risk from storm surge, sea level rise and tidal flooding.

The county is working on an assessment that identifies county infrastructure, like roads and bridges, in need of protection. Projects from this assessment may be eligible for the Resilient Florida Program, a grant that goes toward protecting infrastructure.

Foster hopes residents along the coast understand the risks associated with sunny day flooding. In the future, it could be as simple as checking tidal charts before heading to the grocery store, or it could be as difficult as elevating a home.

“I would hope that people understand their flood risk,” Foster said. “And we could expect more flooding events in the future, especially these blue sky flooding events.”

To see how sea level rise will effect your area, visit https://tbtim.es/sealevelmap.