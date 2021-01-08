A look at the Kings' projected roster a week before the season

Jack Harris
Los Angeles Kings&#x27; Anze Kopitar, right, talks to Drew Doughty during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Kings' Anze Kopitar, right, talks to Drew Doughty during the second period against the Philadelphia Flyers on Dec. 31, 2019, at Staples Center. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

Halfway through their condensed training camp, the Kings’ lineup is beginning to come into focus ahead of their Jan. 14 season opener.

While the final spots on the 23-man active roster, as well as a four-to-six player taxi squad, remain up in the air, “we have a pretty good idea of where we’re going to go [with the 20-man lineup] to start,” coach Todd McLellan said this week.

Based on the lines the Kings have used during their first week of practice, here’s who could be on the ice come opening night against the Minnesota Wild:

Forwards

Alex Iafallo-Anze Kopitar-Dustin Brown: The Kings will keep intact their top line from most of last season, when Kopitar (21 goals, 62 points) and Iafallo (17 goals, 43 points) led the team in scoring.

Iafallo, 27, is entering the final year of his contract and general manager Rob Blake said before training camp he planned on negotiating a potential extension with the forward “as the season gets going.” After trailing only Kopitar in playing time among forwards last year, Iafallo will continue to be used in all situations, including power play and penalty kill.

“Alex had a tremendous season last year, especially the second half,” McLellan said. “If he can build on the offensive part, he'll complement the two guys that he's playing with.”

Andreas Athanasiou–Blake Lizotte–Jeff Carter: A speedy 26-year-old winger who has averaged better than a half-point-per-game in his five-year career and scored 30 goals with the Detroit Red Wings two seasons ago, Athanasiou cleared quarantine protocols and practiced for the first time Wednesday after signing a one-year, $1.2-million contract last month. (He will be a restricted free agent this summer.)

“We signed him because we believe we're going to have a very motivated hungry player,” McLellan said. “He's at a point in his career where it's time to step in and really get it going and prove to the world that you're a legitimate 20- to 30-goal scorer every year. And we believe we're going to get that from him.”

The Kings think Athanasiou will fit best playing beside Lizotte, the 23-year-old two-way center who recorded 23 points in his first full NHL season last year, and Carter, who scored 17 goals before suffering a season-ending core injury in late February that required surgery over the summer.

Adrian Kempe–Gabriel Vilardi–Martin Frk: The Kings this season will get their first extended look at a healthy Vilardi, the 11th pick in the 2017 draft who battled a back injury for most of 2018 and 2019. The big-bodied 21-year-old center made his NHL debut in February, collected seven points in 10 NHL games and, most importantly, went through the offseason at full strength for the first time as a professional.

“I actually got to spend the summer working on getting better and not focusing on getting my body back to playing again,” Vilardi said.

Added McLellan: “Gabe looks like a different man physically. Looks stronger, I think his engine is much better.”

During training camp, Vilardi has been flanked by a pair of scorers in Kempe, who found consistency in McLellan’s system after moving from center to wing during a 32-point campaign last season, and Frk, a former minor-league teammate of Vilardi who earned a two-year contract extension last season after scoring six goals in 17 NHL games.

“He makes my job easy,” Frk said of Vilardi. “It’s just try to be open for him and he can deliver the puck. I’m really happy I can play with that kind of player.”

Trevor Moore–Michael Amadio–Austin Wagner: All three players begin the season in a similar boat: They are 25 or younger with multiple seasons of NHL experience, yet haven’t fully established themselves as consistent playmakers in the league.

After tallying six goals and 11 points in 65 games last season, Wagner signed a three-year contract as a restricted free agent this summer worth $1.133 million in annual average value. Amadio, who has 37 points in 148 games, and Moore, acquired in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs ahead of last season’s deadline, are both set to become restricted free agents after this season.

With a host of young prospects waiting in the Kings pipeline, the three players seem to have the most tenuous spots on the roster. But so far, McLellan said they’ve earned his trust playing together on the fourth line.

“The three of them I think can be effective,” McLellan said. “They're working hard, they're trying to prepare themselves.”

Defensemen

Olli Maatta-Drew Doughty: Outside of the organization, Doughty’s stock has tumbled during the last two seasons. But within the club, the 31-year-old defenseman is still viewed as one of the most important players on the roster.

“Right now he’s underappreciated, maybe because he’s not producing as many points,” McLellan said of Doughty, who last season tallied 35 points and recorded a minus-16 rating. “But when you sit in our locker room, our office, the appreciation level for what he does is quite high.”

The Kings are hopeful a new partner in Maatta, acquired in an offseason trade with the Chicago Blackhawks, will benefit Doughty. Maatta and Doughty have trained together during past offseasons and believe their similar styles as cerebral, puck-moving defensemen will mesh well.

“I think he’s one of the best D-men in the league,” Maatta said. “He understands the game so well and he sees the ice. I feel like he’s just making the right plays all the time.”

Added Doughty: “I think we're going to be something special together.”

Mikey Anderson-Matt Roy: Roy was the club’s biggest breakout player last season, turning into one of the Kings’ top defensemen while posting 18 points and a team-best plus-16 rating. What’s the next step for the 25-year-old, who will be a restricted free agent this offseason?

“I still think I can chip in a bit more offensively,” Roy said. “Other than that, just building off how I played last year, playing strong in the D-zone and being a good puck mover. I think that’s the strongest point of my game.”

Anderson is hoping to follow in Roy’s footsteps. The 21-year-old former fourth round draft pick appears set to play his first full NHL season after impressing during training camp.

“Mikey in my mind has worked his way into our lineup,” McLellan said. “The amount of poise and the type of plays he makes, not only offensively but also defensively, is pretty rewarding.”

Kurtis MacDermid–Sean Walker: Two of the most improved players on the Kings' blue line over the last year, MacDermid and Walker both received contract extensions this offseason; MacDermid for two years and $875,000 in annual average value, Walker for four years and $2.65 million in AAV.

Walker is also set to quarterback the second power play unit (Doughty is the lone defenseman on the top group) after recording 24 points last season, second to Doughty among Kings defensemen.

Goalies

Jonathan Quick-Cal Petersen: Expect to see a lot of each netminder, as the Kings appear set to split playing time relatively evenly between the duo at least to begin the season.

“I want them both to be at the top of their game,” McLellan said. “If we have that, then they’re going to force us to make some decisions on a nightly basis. … You’re not going to be able to play this type of schedule alone. You’re going to need a partner riding shotgun and spelling you night to night.”

Quick, who turns 35 on Jan. 21, said his strong finish to last season — in his first 20 games, he had a .884 save percentage and a 3.24 goals against average; in his final 22, those numbers improved to .921 and 2.39 — correlated with defensive improvements from the team overall.

“Everybody knew each other’s jobs, everyone was helping each other out,” he said. “We were playing a much better brand of hockey, just getting used to the new system.”

Petersen, 26, will be embarking upon his first full NHL season after strong call-ups with the Kings each of the last two years.

“For me, the mentality stays the same,” said Petersen, who has a .923 save percentage and 2.62 goals against average in 19 NHL games. “Just want to continue to prove I can play at this level and be a positive contributor to this team.”

Prospects

The team’s final roster spots remain up for grabs between a group of young players. Forwards Carl Grundstrom, Lias Andersson and Matt Luff (who specifically was praised by McLellan on Thursday) have remained with the “A” group during the Kings’ split camp. Defensemen Sean Durzi, Kale Clague and Mark Alt remain in contention for a potential seventh spot on the blue line.

The team’s other training camp group has recently included such touted prospects as Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Rasmus Kupari, Samuel Fagemo, Tyler Madden and Akil Thomas. McLellan has maintained that they remain in the mix for roster or taxi squad roles as well.

The Kings were hoping to get four more young players — this summer’s No. 2 overall pick Quinton Byfield, 2019 No. 5 overall pick Alex Turcotte, 2019 first-rounder Tobias Bjornfot and 2019 second-rounder Arthur Kaliyev — on the ice this week after they returned from the world junior championships on Wednesday, but local health regulations require them to undergo a full week-long quarantine period.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Government charges Alabama man in connection with Molotov cocktails found amid assault on Capitol

    Around the time the Electoral College count erupted into chaos at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, law enforcement responding to two bomb threats nearby found 11 Molotov Cocktails inside an Alabama man’s pickup truck, a federal criminal complaint alleges.

  • Sen. Joe Manchin says he'd 'absolutely' oppose Biden's stimulus checks, then swiftly walks it back after stocks tank

    President-elect Joe Biden announced some economic priorities on Friday, but Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) promptly poked some holes in his plans.Biden began laying out his framework for the next round of COVID-19 relief, reports The Washington Post, and said his plans include a multi-trillion-dollar package that would provide "more direct relief flowing to families, small businesses," in part via $2,000 stimulus checks.But Manchin, who Axios notes will become an increasingly important player as a moderate in the Democrats' razor-thin Senate majority, seemed taken aback by Biden's promise. "I don't know where in the hell $2,000 came from. I swear to God I don't," he said. "That's another $400 billion dollars." Since Republicans are united in opposing larger checks, resistance from a single Democrat could throw a wrench in Biden's plans.He told the Post he would "absolutely not" support larger stimulus checks for Americans, but a spokesperson later seemed to walk back his resistance, insisting Manchin "isn't drawing a red line against" $2,000 checks, but simply "believes vaccine distribution should be a higher priority," as NBC News' Sahil Kapur put it. Perhaps realizing how consequential his hardline opposition to the plan may be, Manchin later tweeted to note he was open to discussion. "If the next round of stimulus checks goes out they should be targeted to those who need it," he wrote. Conspicuously, between Manchin's initial comments and his clarification, markets seemed to notice the potential roadblock.> Stocks dropped from all-time highs after a report that West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin will oppose further direct aid payments, denting hopes for another sweeping spending bill https://t.co/qzugAEnxpL pic.twitter.com/34WGqpsXJ3> > — Bloomberg (@business) January 8, 2021Aside from Manchin's role in the announcement, Biden's remarks on his economic plans were noteworthy in that he prioritized extending unemployment insurance, as well as sending billions of dollars in aid to state and local governments, which could help speed up COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Read more at The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com Fox & Friends' Ainsley Earhardt says Trump supporters stormed Capitol because 'they don't want to be forgotten' 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account

  • Man who posed at Pelosi’s desk arrested, says he’s ready for violent death

    The man seen sitting at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk has been arrested and made interesting comments about his death on Facebook. Richard Barnett of Gravette, Ark. has been identified as the man in the viral image that displays him kicking his feet up on the House Speaker’s desk during Wednesday’s Capitol riots.

  • US Attorney: FBI agents search lawmakers’ offices and homes

    Federal prosecutors in Tennessee said Friday that FBI agents have searched the homes and offices of several state lawmakers. U.S. Attorney’s Office of Middle Tennessee spokesman David Boling confirmed the searches included the homes of former GOP House Speaker Glen Casada, state Rep. Robin Smith and Casada's former chief of staff, Cade Cothren.

  • Air Force Demotes Former General as IG Report Reveals Details of Illicit Affair

    Maj. Gen Peter Gersten retired as a colonel effective Jan. 1, spokeswoman Ann Stefanek told Military.com.

  • Manchin Says He Will ‘Absolutely Not’ Support $2000 Stimulus Checks

    Senator Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) said Friday he would “absolutely not” support a $2,000 stimulus payment, potentially throwing a wrench in President-elect Joe Biden’s plans for a new coronavirus relief package that would include another round of checks.“Absolutely not. No. Getting people vaccinated, that’s job No. 1,” Manchin told the Washington Post when asked if he would endorse another round of direct payments.“How is the money that we invest now going to help us best to get jobs back and get people employed? And I can’t tell you that sending another check out is gonna do that to a person that’s already got a check,” Manchin said.Biden’s team is working to craft a coronavirus relief package that will include new stimulus checks, extended unemployment benefits and more, according to the Washington Post. The president-elect will also likely push for additional funding for vaccine distribution and funding to help states and cities, the report says.Manchin, a moderate, is expected to hold a crucial vote as Democrats control the Senate in a 50-50 split with Republicans, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris serving as the tie-breaker.Biden wants to pass a new relief package quickly after he takes office on January 20, and earlier this week promised Georgia voters that they can expect to receive a $2,000 stimulus check if both Democratic U.S. Senate candidates won their elections, which they did.“If you send Jon and the reverend to Washington, those $2,000 checks will go out the door restoring hope and decency and honor for so many people who are struggling right now,” Biden said at a rally for the Democrats in Atlanta.After Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock won their races earlier this week, incoming Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) also promised that the $2,000 checks would be a top priority.However, if Biden and Schumer lose even one Democratic vote they may struggle to pass legislation under special Senate rules that allow bills to pass with a simple majority, rather than the 60 vote margin generally needed.While some Republicans have come out in favor of the $2,000 stimulus payments, it is unlikely GOP lawmakers would support other facets of Biden's new plan, including extending unemployment benefits.

  • Rioters who stormed US Capitol now face backlash at work

    A printing company in Maryland saw the photo on Twitter Wednesday night: an employee roaming the halls of the U.S. Capitol with a company badge around his neck. Others are facing similar repercussions at work for their participation in Wednesday's riot at the U.S. Capitol. The printing company, Navistar Direct Marketing, declined to name the worker but said it can’t offer employment to people “demonstrating dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others.”

  • Six Republican lawmakers among rioters as police release photos of wanted

    Suspects include Holocaust deniers, White supremacists, and conspiracy theorists

  • Black woman says group of Trump supporters attacked her

    The Los Angeles Police Department said it is investigating Wednesday's attack as a hate crime.

  • Cotton, Rubio Condemn Republicans Who Opposed Electoral Certification ‘For Political Advantage’

    Republican Senators Marco Rubio and Tom Cotton chastised several of their fellow GOP senators on Thursday for their behavior ahead of Congress's certification of the electoral vote count, which a group of senators said they opposed."You have some senators who, for political advantage, were giving false hope to their supporters, misleading them into thinking that somehow yesterday's actions in Congress could reverse the results of the election," Cotton said on Fox News."These senators, as insurrectionists literally stormed the capitol, were sending out fundraising emails. That shouldn't have happened, and it's got to stop now," he continued.The Arkansas Republican appears to be referring to fundraising messages from Senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri that were sent just as pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol building Wednesday afternoon.Shortly before the rioting began, Hawley’s campaign sent a fundraising email promoting his decision to object to Pennsylvania’s electoral votes being counted."I'm leading the fight to reject electors from key states unless there is an emergency audit of the election results. Will you stand with me?" read Cruz's fundraising text, which was blasted out after evacuation procedures began in the Capitol.Cotton emphasized that he was never planning to object to the electoral certification but said he still supports an independent commission to study the November election and propose reforms.Rubio tweeted Thursday morning that "some misled you" regarding whether the vice president "could reject ballots" and whether "objections could pass or used as leverage to force an audit.""They knew the truth but thought it was a great way to get attention & raise money," the Florida Republican wrote.Hawley was the first GOP senator to say he would object to the certification of electoral votes, promising to oppose Pennsylvania's results.Asked whether he believes Trump is responsible in part for the rioting, Hawley acknowledged, "I don't think urging people to come to the Capitol was a good idea" but added that "the responsibility of violent criminal acts is with violent criminals."Earlier this week, a group of eleven Republican senators led by Senator Ted Cruz of Texas announced they would object to the certification of one or more states' electoral votes.That group included Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, James Lankford of Oklahoma, Mike Braun of Indiana, Steve Daines of Montana, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, and John Kennedy of Louisiana, as well as senators-elect Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, and Roger Marshall of Kansas.

  • Police Officer Killed in US Capitol Siege Was Air National Guard Veteran, Deployed to Iraq

    Brian D. Sicknick enlisted in the New Jersey Air National Guard in 1997 and served for six years.

  • State media: Iran unveils underground missile base

    Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards unveiled an underground missile base at an undisclosed Gulf location on Friday, Iranian state media reported, at a time of heightened tension between Tehran and the United States.

  • White man who drove into Iowa protesters avoids prison

    A white man who deliberately sped his car through a crowd of racial injustice protesters in Iowa City, striking several, will avoid prison and have the incident erased from his record if he stays out of trouble for three years. A judge last month granted a deferred judgment for Michael Ray Stepanek, 45, who told police he drove his Toyota Camry through the crowd in August because the protesters needed “an attitude adjustment.” The sentence means a felony charge of willful injury resulting in bodily injury against Stepanek will be dismissed and expunged, as long as he does not commit a crime during a three-year term of probation.

  • Inside the Charming Parisian Apartment of French Designer Sarah Poniatowski

    Located directly under the roof, Poniatowski’s idyllic Right Bank apartment is flooded with light, flea market finds, and the designer’s very own collectionOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Rioter photographed hanging on Congress wall claims he was telling others to respect ‘sacred ground’

    Protestor says his companions wanted to ‘trash the place’ but he urged them to respect the ground

  • Error puts millions of U.S. stimulus payments in wrong accounts -TurboTax

    Millions of pandemic stimulus payments have been deposited in incorrect customer accounts due to an Internal Revenue Service error, according to Intuit TurboTax, which is helping to distribute the payments. Two banking industry sources confirmed the error, which will delay distribution of the badly needed aid. "For those who don't receive a direct deposit, they should watch their mail for either a paper check or a prepaid debit card," the IRS said in a notice on Thursday.

  • Chicago police union president: Saying riots are ‘treason’ is ‘beyond ridiculous’

    ‘They get to do what they want,’ John Catanzara said of people whose efforts left a police officer dead. John Catanzara, who was elected last May as the president of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police, is defending the people who participated in the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol that resulted in the death of a police officer.

  • One of the saddest days in American history has broken Trump – and deservedly so

    January 6 was one of the saddest days in American history. A sitting President incited a mob of his supporters to attack the United States Capitol building, where the Senate and House of Representatives were meeting in the Constitutionally required joint session to count the votes of the Electoral College. Donald Trump’s clear intention in urging this act of violence against the final concluding act of the 2020 presidential election was to disrupt the counting procedure, thereby buying more time to escape the otherwise inevitable outcome of the election. This is as shameful as it gets, but it is nonetheless only one of a long series of shameful acts by Trump before, during, and after the November election. He has lied repeatedly about what happened in that election, convincing millions of decent, honest people that his opponents committed systematic fraud, in effect conning his own supporters. If there is evidence of this fraud, Trump has yet to provide it to any judicial or administrative tribunal, Federal or state. In his view, the anti-Trump conspiracy is so vast and so successful that it left behind no evidence. Either that, or his campaign had the worst team of lawyers in Anglo-American legal history. Trump’s charade promulgated the idea that Congress could overturn the duly certified results of the election from the key battleground states, enough to shift the Electoral College majority to his favour. And there was more: that somehow his Vice President, Mike Pence, would ignore the plain words of the Constitution, and impose his own outcome on the election, by deciding which state certificates of the results to count and which to ignore.

  • Proud Boys and Black Lives Matter supporters clash at Utah rally

    SLC’s ‘Save America’ rally also saw a defiant teenage protester and an attack on a local media member.

  • Migrant caravan will not be allowed to pass, says U.S. border official

    The United States, its Central American allies and Mexico will not allow a group of migrants that is readying a trip north from Honduras to travel to the U.S. border, a senior U.S. border official said on Friday. Hondurans have taken to WhatsApp and Facebook groups, some of which have thousands of subscribers, to organize another caravan scheduled to leave from the country's northern city San Pedro Sula on Jan. 15, despite the coronavirus pandemic. "Do not waste your time and money, and do not risk your safety and health," Mark Morgan, acting commissioner at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said in a statement.