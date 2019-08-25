A Look At Koninklijke DSM N.V.'s (AMS:DSM) Exceptional Fundamentals

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (AMS:DSM) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of DSM, it is a well-regarded dividend payer that has been able to sustain great financial health over the past. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on Koninklijke DSM here.

Flawless balance sheet average dividend payer

DSM is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. DSM appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.49x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

DSM is also a dividend company, with ample net income to cover its dividend payout, which has been consistently growing over the past decade, keeping income investors happy.

