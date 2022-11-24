A Look Into KTMG's (Catalist:XCF) Impressive Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Ergo, when we looked at the ROCE trends at KTMG (Catalist:XCF), we liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on KTMG is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.25 = S$6.3m ÷ (S$67m - S$42m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, KTMG has an ROCE of 25%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 10% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for KTMG's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating KTMG's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From KTMG's ROCE Trend?

We'd be pretty happy with returns on capital like KTMG. The company has employed 69% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 25%. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 25%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

Another thing to note, KTMG has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 63%. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Bottom Line On KTMG's ROCE

KTMG has demonstrated its proficiency by generating high returns on increasing amounts of capital employed, which we're thrilled about. In light of this, the stock has only gained 18% over the last three years for shareholders who have owned the stock in this period. That's why it could be worth your time looking into this stock further to discover if it has more traits of a multi-bagger.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for KTMG (1 doesn't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

