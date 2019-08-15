A Look At Laxmi Cotspin Limited's (NSE:LAXMICOT) Exceptional Fundamentals

I've been keeping an eye on Laxmi Cotspin Limited (NSE:LAXMICOT) because I'm attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe LAXMICOT has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a company with great financial health as well as a a strong history of performance. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on Laxmi Cotspin here.

Solid track record with adequate balance sheet

In the previous year, LAXMICOT has ramped up its bottom line by 42%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did LAXMICOT outperformed its past performance, its growth also surpassed the Luxury industry expansion, which generated a 13% earnings growth. This paints a buoyant picture for the company. LAXMICOT's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This implies that LAXMICOT manages its cash and cost levels well, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. LAXMICOT's has produced operating cash levels of 0.25x total debt over the past year, which implies that LAXMICOT's management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

NSEI:LAXMICOT Income Statement, August 15th 2019 More

