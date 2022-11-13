A Look Into LCI Industries' (NYSE:LCII) Impressive Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at LCI Industries' (NYSE:LCII) ROCE trend, we were very happy with what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on LCI Industries is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.25 = US$691m ÷ (US$3.3b - US$500m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, LCI Industries has an ROCE of 25%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Auto Components industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured LCI Industries' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of LCI Industries' history of ROCE, it's quite impressive. The company has consistently earned 25% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 265% in that time. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

The Bottom Line

In short, we'd argue LCI Industries has the makings of a multi-bagger since its been able to compound its capital at very profitable rates of return. In light of this, the stock has only gained 2.1% over the last five years for shareholders who have owned the stock in this period. So to determine if LCI Industries is a multi-bagger going forward, we'd suggest digging deeper into the company's other fundamentals.

LCI Industries does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

