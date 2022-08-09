A look at the legacy Olivia Newton-John leaves behind

Reuters

Australians expressed shock and sadness on Tuesday as they woke up to the news that 1970s and '80s pop icon Olivia Newton-John, star of the hit movie musical "Grease", had died at age 73 at her home in Southern California. From the Prime Minister on down, tributes flowed for the four-time Grammy winner, who grew up in Australia. In Sydney, locals and tourists shared warm memories of growing up with the soundtrack of Newton-John, including songs such as "Physical" and "Hopelessly Devoted to You".