Look for the lights: Santa to visit Lodi, Woodbridge neighborhoods next week

Dec. 2—LODI — The Lodi Fire Department will begin escorting Santa Claus around the city for two weeks beginning Monday, Dec. 4.

Santa's journey will begin every night at 6:20 p.m. at a local shopping center before touring individual neighborhoods.

During the tour, the department will also be collecting canned goods and monetary donations for the Lodi Community Center.

Santa will be visiting individual neighborhoods on the following days:

Monday, Dec. 4: The neighborhood between Elgin and Mullen ways

Tuesday, Dec. 5: The Peterson Park area

Wednesday, Dec. 6: The neighborhood between Daisy Avenue and Edgewood Drive

Thursday, Dec. 7: the area between DeBenedetti and Beckman parks

Routes for the week of Dec. 11 will be posted next week. For neighborhood maps of Santa's tour, visit www.facebook.com/LodiFireDepartment.

Woodbridge Fire District will also be escorting Santa throughout the town next week. On Dec. 4, he will visit the Forest Lake and Old Town Acampo areas, as well as East Acampo, and on Dec. 5, he'll be at King Island and the Tower Park Marina in Terminous.

On Dec. 6, Santa will tour Woodbridge north of Woodbridge Road and south of the Mokelumne River, and on Dec. 7, he will tour Woodbridge South, near the Arbor Mobile Home Park.

On Friday, Dec. 8, he will be in Woodbridge west of Chestnut Street between Indiana Street and Woodbridge Road.

Christmas toy drive donations will be accepted during Santa's visits. For more information, visit 209-369-1945.