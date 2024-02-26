Take a look at the list of gun control bills that are still alive in the General Assembly

Dozens of gun control bills have survived “crossover” – the point in the General Assembly session when bills move from one chamber to another.

About 14 of those had passed both chambers and are slated to hit Governor Glenn Youngkin’s desk for his signature or veto.

Both advocates and opponents of the legislation expect the vast majority to be vetoed by the Governor.

Bills that have passed both chambers

HB 46 and SB47: Forbids the transfer of a firearm to a prohibited person, such as an individual convicted of a violent offense or someone under 21 years of age.

HB498: Requires each local school board to develop policy that would require districts to inform each parent of firearm storage safety requirements at the beginning of the school year.

HB1462 and SB447: Creates a civil penalty for people who leave their firearms unattended and visible in their vehicle.

SB44: Creates a class 5 felony for parents whose neglect or abuse of their children allows their child to gain possession of a firearm.

SB99: Prohibits the carrying of assault firearms in public.

SB100: A ban on “ghost guns” — guns built with 3D printed parts, or parts that cannot be traced with a serial number.

SB273: Establishes a waiting period of five days before the sale of a firearm.

SB327: Increases the age requirement to purchase any firearm to 21 years old.

SB368: Requires firearms to be in locked storage in a residence where a youth or person prohibited from possessing a gun is present.

SB383: Limits an exemption for carrying a firearm within Capitol Square or within a building owned or leased by the Commonwealth.

SB491: Creates conduct and manufacture standards for members of the firearm industry, as well as civil liability.

SB642: Prohibits any person who was convicted of a misdemeanor for assault or battery of an intimate partner, family or household member from purchasing, possessing or transporting a firearm.

Bills that have passed the House and are currently in the Senate

HB2: An assault firearm ban.

HB35: Expands the definition of “firearm safety device” for tax credit purposes.

HB 36: A companion bill to SB44. Creates a class 5 felony for parents whose neglect or abuse of their children allows their child to gain possession of a firearm.

HB158: Requires a locking device and a warning against accessibility to children, to accompany the sale or transfer of a firearm.

HB173: A companion bill to SB100. A ban on “ghost guns” — guns built with 3D printed parts, or parts that cannot be traced with a serial number.

HB175: A companion bill to SB99. Prohibits the carrying of assault firearms in public.

HB183: A companion bill to SB368. Requires firearms to be in locked storage in a residence where a youth or person prohibited from possessing a gun is present.

HB 318: A companion bill to SB491. Creates conduct and manufacture standards for members of the firearm industry, as well as civil liability.

HB351: Expands HB158 to require a locking device on a firearm that is kept in a household where a youth resides.

HB362: A companion bill to SB642. Prohibits any person who was convicted of a misdemeanor for assault or battery of an intimate partner, family or household member from purchasing, possessing or transporting a firearm.

HB454: A companion bill to SB383. Limits an exemption for carrying a firearm within Capitol Square or within a building owned or leased by the Commonwealth.

HB466: Compels the Superintendent of State Police and the Office of the Attorney General to determine whether states meet certain qualifications for Virginia to recognize the concealed handgun permit of a person from another state.

HB585: Prohibits home-based firearm dealers within 1.5 miles of elementary or middle schools.

HB797: Courses that are required to obtain a concealed carry license must include a live fire exercise.

HB798: Expands on SB642 and HB362 to include stalking. Prohibits any person who was convicted of a misdemeanor for assault or battery of an intimate partner, family or household member, or stalking, from purchasing, possessing, or transporting a firearm.

HB799: Includes fingerprinting in a concealed carry permit application.

HB939: Prohibits possession of a firearm within 100 feet of election polling places and early in-person voting precincts.

HB1174: A companion bill to SB327. Increases the age requirement to purchase any firearm to 21 years old.

HB1195: A companion bill to SB273. Establishes a waiting period of five days before the sale of a firearm.

HB1386: Requires that workplaces abide by the requirements and ordinances of their locality, regarding the public carrying of firearms.

HJ76: Requires the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission to study the effect of gun violence on communities.

Bills that have passed the Senate and are currently in the House

SB2: A companion bill to HB 2. An assault firearm ban.

SB57: Prohibits the carrying of a concealed handgun onto the premises of any restaurant or bar that serves alcohol.

SB225: A companion bill to HB498. Requires each local school board to develop policy that would require districts to inform each parent of firearm storage safety requirements at the beginning of the school year.

SB338: A companion bill to HJ76. Requires the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission to study the effect of gun violence on communities.

SB363: Prohibits the possession, sale or transfer of a firearm with the serial number removed or altered.

SB522: Requires that a purchaser of a firearm present proof that they have demonstrated competence with a firearm or completed a firearms safety or training course within the past five years.

