a look into how long the wind advisory will last into the weekend
a look into how long the wind advisory will last into the weekend
a look into how long the wind advisory will last into the weekend
Wind Advisory, Red Flag Warning goes into effect Friday
Wind Advisory west, frost and freeze concerns
Wind Advisory and Red Flag Warning for wind gusts over 30 mph. Cool sunshine for your outdoor activites.
Disney+To call Driving Home 2 U a documentary isn’t quite accurate. Disney+’s portrait of pop phenomenon Olivia Rodrigo, released on Friday, is more like a concert film-meets-home video. Directed by Stacey Lee, it weaves together grainy, filtered footage of the singer gazing moodily into the distance against various beautiful backdrops with creative performances of the songs from her blockbuster debut album, Sour. Throughout the film’s 75 minutes, Rodrigo gazes moodily at the ocean, she gazes mo
Chinese authorities officially confirmed Saturday that there were no survivors in the crash of a China Eastern 737-800 earlier this week with 132 people on board. The announcement by an official of the Civil Aviation Administration of China at a late-night news conference was followed by a brief moment of silence. Investigators have identified 120 of the victims through DNA analysis, state media reported.
Anne Hathaway’s transparency on important, hard issues is one of the many reasons we love her. The Oscar-winning actress recently opened up about her past pregnancy journeys for her cover story for WSJ. Magazine. Hathaway not only said she’s open to welcoming a third child in the future, but got candid about her fertility issues […]
Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall has been transferred to a hospital in the U.S. as he recovers from multiple surgeries after his crew came under fire while reporting in Ukraine, the network announced.Hall has been transferred to Brooke Army Medical Center in Texas, Fox News said, adding he "continues to recover from his serious injuries after multiple operations." He was previously at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany.Fox News...
She is being held without bond.
Trae Young had 33 points and 15 assists, Danilo Gallinari added 25 points and the Atlanta Hawks held on to beat the Golden State Warriors 121-110 on Friday night. Klay Thompson finished with 37 points, hitting a season-high nine 3-pointers, and Jordan Poole scored 24 for the Warriors, who have dropped four of five. Poole and Thompson each had 22 points in the first half.
Remember these tips to keep your geraniums growing their best.
The New York Times previously published one of Lynsey Addario's photographs showing a family lying dead after being killed by Russian mortar strike.
The "Sweet Sixteen" just got sweeter.
President Joe Biden wrapped up his European trip Saturday in Poland with an address to the world about the war in Ukraine. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes is traveling with the president and breaks down the key points from his address.
After trading for Carson Wentz, many draft experts predict Washington will head a different direction 11th overall.
The wife of an American pastor said Russian forces kidnapped her husband by last week in Melitopol, a city of 150,000 in Ukraine's south.
It is known as “nature’s viagra”, a local delicacy that would have most people running for the hills.
Competing on "Jeopardy!" is rather elementary, says Jennie Bunde. She should know because the Galesburg resident recently competed on the game show.
A U.S. Army Special Operations Command soldier at Fort Bragg has died after being found in a parked car on Friday, the Army announced.
RIYADH (Reuters) -Yemen's Houthi group said on Saturday it was suspending missile and drone strikes on Saudi Arabia for three days, in a peace initiative it said could be a lasting commitment if the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen stopped air strikes and lifted port restrictions. The group also announced a three-day suspension of ground offensive operations in Yemen, including in the gas-producing region of Marib, said Mahdi al-Mashat, the head of the Houthis' political office, in a speech broadcast on television.
Heaven help us if the mutual psychological problems of our two great countries trap us into policies that are harmful to the legitimate interests of the people in both nations.