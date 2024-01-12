Taylor Swift's latest outfits have a big reputation. Why fans think they predict her next album

A few months have passed since Taylor Swift released "1989 (Taylor's Version)," and Swifties are convinced that the pop icon is carefully dropping hints that she will reclaim her "Reputation" next.

Current clues that fans are latching onto involve Swift's latest outfits, and more specifically, a recent color: green.

Starting with the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 7, Swift has been wearing the bold hue, reminiscent of the "Reputation" album's signature snake imagery, out and about.

At the ceremony in Beverly Hills, Swift wore a glittery green dress that immediately sparked discourse due to its apparent ties to her sixth studio album.

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals (Kevin Mazur / Getty Images)

Then on Jan. 9, Swift stepped out in New York City wearing a hunter green bodycon sweater dress under a tan coat.

Taylor Swift, green dress (Gotham / GC Images)

She continued the green trend on Jan. 10, wearing a crushed velvet dress in bright green to an event with Blake Lively.

On her brown boots, fans spotted black coils that appeared to channel a slithering, snake-like shape.

Taylor Swift, green dress (Robert Kamau / GC Images)

Her latest looks are not the only pieces of evidence fans have touted as to why they believe Swift will rerelease "Reputation" next.

Fans of Swift know she's been rerecording her first six albums in an effort reclaim her music when those master recordings were sold to Scooter Braun's company in 2019. So far she has released re-records of 2008's "Fearless," 2010's "Speak Now," 2012's "Red," and 2014's "1989" — all of which are dubbed "Taylor's Version" to signify her ownership and include never-before-heard tracks from "the vault."

Swift herself promised Time during an interview for her 2023 Person of the Year honor that the vault tracks from the "Reputation" rerecord will be "fire."

Time described Taylor speaking of her rerecording process as if it were a "mythical quest."

"I’m collecting horcruxes,” she told the magazine — a reference for Harry Potter fans. “I’m collecting infinity stones. Gandalf’s voice is in my head every time I put out a new one. For me, it is a movie now."

Read below for everything we know about "Reputation (Taylor's Version)," from Easter eggs, a possible release date and more.

'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' Easter eggs

Taylor Swift is known for planting clues in her music, on social media and around the internet that spell out messages or signify tricks up her sleeve. Some are more obvious — like the entirety of the "Look What You Made Me Do" music video — while others take more detective work — like the secret messages she planted in her CD liners.

When it comes to "Reputation (Taylor's Version)," fans are abuzz attempting to find clues — about a release date, about its songs, about anything. The “Nov. 10” theory was one circulating on TikTok for a while (go ahead, look into it) but it was debunked.

Now new breadcrumbs, including a special message from the singer, have them feeling optimistic again.

To understand possible "Reputation (TV)" Easter eggs, though, it's helpful to be versed on its imagery. As Swift says in her Time Person of the Year story, her "Reputation" era was "a goth-punk moment of female rage." Think lots of black and lots of snakes.

In her tweet thanking journalist Sam Lansky for writing her Time profile, she said, “I have tRuSt iSSueS when it comes to interviews but I couldn’t be happier that I did this one with him.”

One fan suggested on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the frequent capital "S" resembles snakes, which is synonymous with "Reputation" in Taylor Swift lore. (See our timeline of Swift's feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian for more on that.)

6 capitalized Ss… the letter that looks like a snake. The sound a snake makes… her 6th album. Rep is coming. pic.twitter.com/L8Rs1vOgiO — Shannon Nelson (@ShannoYukoNelso) December 6, 2023

But a different fan thought the tweet was a clue about a possible vault track.

"I’m calling it now: I am guessing Trust Issues will be a Vault track on Reputation (Taylor’s Version)," the X user predicted.

I’m calling it now: I am guessing Trust Issues will be a Vault track on Reputation (Taylor’s Version) pic.twitter.com/wpcsuJPYVw — Cassie 🖤 edinburgh n1 & liverpool n3 & van n1&2 (@yvrswiftie) December 6, 2023

One eagle-eyed Swiftie tweeted a timeline of Swift's social media behavior leading up to her rerelease announcements and theorized that news about "Reputation (Taylor's Version)" is coming on New Year's Day. The holiday is also the title of the last track on that album, but the date came and went without any album news.

My official reputation tv theory 🐍

1. Taylor unpinned the Speak Now TV announcement exactly 13 days before she announced 1989 TV

2. She just unpinned the 1989 TV announcement. 13 days from today is 12/19. 1+2+1+9 = you guessed it. 13.

3. 13 days from 12/19? New. Year’s. Day. — Sav 🪩 (@SavLovesSwift) December 6, 2023

Others also theorized about the aesthetic of her Time photo shoot. Fans believe the photos are a possible Easter egg, as they seem to emulate vibes from "Reputation" album cover: She wears black clothes in some photos, with dark eye makeup and her hair in a "wet look" with her signature bangs swept back.

When is 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' releasing?

While fans are so ready for it, news about the complete release of “Reputation (Taylor’s Version)” has been elusive. There is no official release date for the rerecorded album.

But two “Taylor’s Version” songs from "Reputation" have already popped up this year. Neither song has been released in full on streaming platforms or for digital download.

The Aug. 23 trailer for Prime Video’s show “Wilderness” marked the global debut of “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version),” featuring snippets of the song throughout the 90-second preview.

Another day another drama, but all she thinks about is karma…. Your first look at #Wilderness, featuring “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)” by @taylorswift13 coming to Prime Video on the 15th September 🐍 pic.twitter.com/XXAPFQkfui — Prime Video UK & IE (@primevideouk) August 23, 2023

On Aug. 3, "Delicate (Taylor's Version)" was featured in Season Two of the Prime Video series "The Summer I Turned Pretty."

Jenny Han, the showrunner and author of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” TV and book series, is a proud Swiftie. More than eight of Swift's songs appear in Season Two.

But while the public got a taste of a few rerecorded “Reputation” tracks, it seemed to be a work in progress as of August. Ed Sheeran told Andy Cohen in an interview on the "Deep & Shallow Podcast" Aug. 15 that he had not yet re-recorded the "Reputation" song "End Game," in which he's featured with rapper Future.

More Easter eggs — but with meanings that are still unclear

There are still several cryptic posts and messages that Swift put out into the universe but still remain unclear to fans. One of them is the "glitch." Let us explain.

When Swift released her re-recording of "Wildest Dreams" in 2021 — this song is from her "1989" album, the re-recording of which dropped in full October 2023 — she also dropped a video clip accompanying the track. It featured an image of Swift standing in a blue dress with a red lip — style choices often associated with her "1989" era — that suddenly glitches. After the glitch, Swift winks at the camera.

As the "Reputation" era is associated with disruption (Swift famously deleted all of her social media posts before the album's release), fans think the glitch may have hinted at her sixth studio album all along.

When the original iteration of "Reputation" was announced in August 2017, Swift teased it with video clip of a snake about to strike, interrupted by a glitch.

Plus, to further add to the "glitch" mystery, Swift in 2022 put out a song called "Glitch" that includes a lyric fans have latched onto: "But it’s been 1,290 days of our love blackout." They believe 1,290 days holds some deep significance that ties all this glitchiness together.

Another theory that Swifties say hints at "Reputation" comes from the album cover of "1989 (Taylor's Version)." Fans zoomed in on the font styling of "Taylor's Version" and noticed that while the first "s" appears normal, the second seems to have extra emphasis at the start of the letter stroke and could resemble a snake.

if you look closely... the s in "version" is a SNAKE!!!!!!! i know, i know, 1989 needs to have it's moment, but rep tv AHHHHHHHHHHH #reputationtv #1989TV #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/3lOlCv0Nkd — 𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐞𝐭 (@bluejeweI) September 19, 2023

When fan theories fail to materialize, Swifties will often post online using the clown emoji to represent her "clowning" fans.

Even U.S. landmarks aren't immune from being clowned: On Nov. 26, the official account for the Empire State Building in New York City released a shot of the landmark lit up in black and white in anticipation of the expected album.

"There will be no explanation," the tweet said with a black heart.

"I'm glad the Empire State Building is clowning as hard as I am," @antiheropaige replied to the tweet.

