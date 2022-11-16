Take a look at Mar-a-Lago's Grand Ballroom ahead of Trump's 'big announcement'
Mar-a-Lago is packed ahead of Former President Donald Trump's "big announcement."
Guests took videos in a blue MAGA booth and interacted in a ballroom covered in gold decor.
One of the big names in attendance includes MyPillow CEO, Mike Lindell.
Former President Donald Trump said he had a "special announcement" on Tuesday at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida.
The billionaire and one-time politician is expected to announce his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election.
Guests began arriving at the ballroom around 6:30 p.m.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell spoke to reporters earlier in the evening.
Blake Marnell, a supporter from San Diego, told Insider's Kimberly Leonard that he had come to Mar-a-Lago once before for a Kari Lake fundraiser.
Russell Vought, deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget during the Trump presidency, was one of the earlier guests to arrive.
In typical Trump fashion, the entire room — from the ground ceiling — was decked in gold.
Trump supporters used this studio-like space to take photos and film videos.
Guests Graham Allen (left) speaks to Alex Bruesewitz, Co-Founder and CEO of X Strategies near the MAGA video booth.
Meanwhile, members of the press sat in the back, with risers dividing the room between media and guests.
As the night went on, more guests crowded the event space. Background music included "Rocket Man" and "Tiny Dancer" by Elton John.
Former Trump adviser Roger Stone was also in attendance.
Read the original article on Business Insider