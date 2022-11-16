Take a look at Mar-a-Lago's Grand Ballroom ahead of Trump's 'big announcement'

The Grand Ballroom at Mar-a-Lago before guests began to arrive Kimberly Leonard/ Insider

Mar-a-Lago is packed ahead of Former President Donald Trump's "big announcement."

Guests took videos in a blue MAGA booth and interacted in a ballroom covered in gold decor.

One of the big names in attendance includes MyPillow CEO, Mike Lindell.

Former President Donald Trump said he had a "special announcement" on Tuesday at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida.

The Grand Ballroom begins to fill up with guests there to see former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday. Kimberly Leonard/Insider

The billionaire and one-time politician is expected to announce his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election.

Guests began arriving at the ballroom around 6:30 p.m.

Guests taking pictures in the Grand Ballroom at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday. Kimberly Leonard/ Insider

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell spoke to reporters earlier in the evening.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Kimberly Leonard/Insider

Blake Marnell, a supporter from San Diego, told Insider's Kimberly Leonard that he had come to Mar-a-Lago once before for a Kari Lake fundraiser.

Blake Marnell poses in the Grand Ballroom at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday. Kimberly Leonard/Insider

Russell Vought, deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget during the Trump presidency, was one of the earlier guests to arrive.

Russell Thurlow Vought chats with someone at Mar-a-Lago. Kimberly Leonard/ Insider

In typical Trump fashion, the entire room — from the ground ceiling — was decked in gold.

The ceiling of the Grand Ballroom at Mar-a-Lago Kimberly Leonard/Insider

Trump supporters used this studio-like space to take photos and film videos.

A Make America Great Again photo booth Kimberly Leonard/ Insider

Guests Graham Allen (left) speaks to Alex Bruesewitz, Co-Founder and CEO of X Strategies near the MAGA video booth.

Graham Allen (left) and Alex Bruesewitz Kimberly Leonard/ Insider

Meanwhile, members of the press sat in the back, with risers dividing the room between media and guests.

Press at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday Kimberly Leonard/ Insider

As the night went on, more guests crowded the event space. Background music included "Rocket Man" and "Tiny Dancer" by Elton John.

More people join the event Kimberly Leonard/ Insider

Former Trump adviser Roger Stone was also in attendance.

Roger Stone in the Mar-a-Lago Grand Ballroom Kimberly Leonard/ Insider

