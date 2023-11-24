Take a look at the military planes, helicopters, and missiles Russia put on display at the Dubai air show – if you knew where to find them

Russia is banned from most of the world's major air shows, like the leading ones in Paris and Farnborough.

But it showed off its military aircraft and a new missile at this month's Dubai Air Show.

Russia's presence was kept quiet and its displays were off to the side.

The Dubai Airshow, which took place in mid-November, was set against a backdrop of increasing geopolitical tensions around the globe.

Israeli defense companies IAI and Rafael left their stands empty in the exhibition hall, but there were also unexpected appearances.

Russian aircraft on display — including the Ka-52 helicopter which is being used in the Ukraine war — were not included on the sirshow's aircraft list, and the country's chalet was uniquely labeled on pre-show maps as simply "Pavilion." Although the indoor stand for Roscosmos, Russia's space agency, was listed.

Since its invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, Russia has been banned from most air shows like the leading Paris and Farnborough ones.

So the Dubai Airshow gave Business Insider the rare chance to see some Russian military aircraft, missiles, and model spacecraft in person.

Russia was largely sidelined at the Dubai Airshow, with its pavilion and aircraft located at the very end of the kilometer-long site.

Pete Syme/Business Insider

This differed from past shows in Dubai, according to Reuters. Russian arms companies were exhibiting inside this pavilion, whereas other such firms like Lockheed Martin had stands in the main exhibition hall.

The display included these scale models of Angara rockets, and on the left, the engines that power them.

Pete Syme/Business Insider

A failed Russian rocket stage crashed to Earth in an uncontrolled reentry into the atmosphere over the Pacific

Although the Russian Knights, the air force's aerobatics team which use Su-30 jets, took part in the flying display program.

REUTERS/Rula Rouhana

China's aerobatics team August 1st, India's Tejas jet, Pakistan's JF17, and the American F16 were among the other fighter jets that flew in Dubai.

And indoors, Roscosmos had an elaborate exhibition stand.

Pete Syme/Business Insider

Situated in the front row, it neighbored the host nation's space agency, and was near Boeing and EDGE, the Emirati defense company.

Plus this 1:5 model of an Elektro-L weather satellite on top of a Fregat-SB upper stage.

Pete Syme/Business Insider

And the Ka-32A, a heavy multipurpose helicopter. Other models can be used for police operations, but this version is set up for fighting fires.n

Pete Syme/Business Insider

The company exhibiting the aircraft, Russian Helicopters, and its parent company, the state-owned defense conglomerate Rostec, have been sanctioned by the US and European Union.

Also on show was the Ka-32A, a heavy multipurpose helicopter. Other models can be used for police operations, but this version is set up for fighting fires.

Pete Syme/Business Insider

This Mi-171A3 is an offshore helicopter that can be used in search and rescue missions.

Pete Syme/Business Insider

The Mi-17 is one of the helicopters used by both Russia and Ukraine. Sometimes they are equipped with guns, while the militaries also use them for transport.

The military equipment was away in the corner, starting with these missiles. The smaller one at the front is a short-range missile called the RVV-MD2, making its first international appearance.

Pete Syme/Business Insider

The RVV-MD2 is an air-to-air missile, meaning it's typically used in dogfights, and is designed for the fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jet.

Where's the Su-57? The war in Ukraine is what fifth-generation fighter jets were made for, but Russia's Felon has largely been missing in action

In the middle is the RVV-BD, a long-range air-to-air missile capable of traveling at Mach 5. The largest is a stealth cruise missile called the Kh-69.

Pete Syme/Business Insider

It was especially interesting to see the Ka-52 attack helicopter which is nicknamed the Alligator, or sometimes "Putin's Vulture."

Pete Syme/Business Insider

Ka-52s have been used more than any other attack helicopter by Russia in its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The two-seat chopper is highly maneuverable and is armed with anti-tank missiles and a 30mm automatic gun.

Pete Syme/Business Insider

Source: Airforce Technology

As of August, Ukraine had destroyed at least 42 Ka-52 helicopters — roughly one-third of all those built for the Russian Air Force.

Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ukraine says it downed 2 Ka-52 attack helicopters, which Russia calls the world's best, in a single morning

The updated version of the Ilyushin Il-76 airlifter was also attention-grabbing. It is designed to move cargo and personnel.

Pete Syme/Business Insider

This was the first international trade show appearance for the Il-76MD90A, according to Breaking Defense.

Like many planes designed in the Soviet era, the Il-76 has glass at the bottom of the nose to give navigators a good view.

GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images

Rostec said it's the first time in 30 years an aircraft "in this class" has been displayed overseas.

The Ilyushin Il-76MD90A military airlifter made its first international trade show appearance. Pete Syme/Business Insider

Source: Aviation Week

Ukraine destroyed two Ilyushin Il-76s and seriously damaged another two during a drone attack on the Pskov airbase in August.

Pete Syme/Business Insider

Ukraine's spy chief reveals how Russia's Il-76 airlift planes were targeted and destroyed in an attack launched from inside its own territory

Read the original article on Business Insider