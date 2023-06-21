'You Look Miserable': Nancy Pelosi Takes The House Mic To Mock Republicans

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) mocked Republicans for looking “miserable” in their effort Wednesday to censure Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) for his leading role in Democrats’ investigations into former President Donald Trump.

“Today we are on the floor of the House, where the other side has turned this chamber ― where slavery was abolished, where Medicare and Social Security and everything were instituted ― they’ve turned it into a puppet show,” Pelosi said on the House floor. “And you know what? The puppeteer, Donald Trump, is shining a light on the strings.”

“You look miserable,” the California Democrat added with a smile, turning to the GOP side of the chamber. “You look miserable.”

Here’s a clip of the moment:

It was a somewhat rare appearance from Pelosi, who has mostly become a backbencher and is otherwise living her best life since stepping back from her decadeslong leadership post last year.

But when she emerged on the House floor on Wednesday, all smiles and ready to ridicule the GOP stunt, it was as if she’d never left.

Pelosi said the only advantage to Republicans trying to punish Schiff is that “instead of reversing what we did on the [Inflation Reduction Act] to save the planet or reversing what we did to reduce the cost of prescription drugs, you’re wasting time.”

She had more to say, but Democrats were out of floor time.

Republicans were expected to formally censure Schiff later Wednesday. The resolution, sponsored by Trump ally Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), would publicly reprimand Schiff for leading Democrats’ investigation into Trump and direct the House Ethics Committee to examine his actions.

Luna tried to pass her resolution last week, but it failed because of language she included in it that would slap Schiff with a $16 million fine. She stripped that language out of Wednesday’s measure, and it is expected to pick up enough GOP members to pass this time.

