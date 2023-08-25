Look out for monkeys, town warns
The monkeys can cause outbreaks of E. coli and herpes and devastate quail and other bird populations by eating eggs, according to a publication from the University of Florida.
The monkeys can cause outbreaks of E. coli and herpes and devastate quail and other bird populations by eating eggs, according to a publication from the University of Florida.
Take a tour of the classic, racing and custom cars of The Quail, a Motorsports Gathering. It's the 20th show this year.
Rubiales is already facing a FIFA investigation for his actions.
Childcare expenses are rising faster than prices overall, squeezing family budgets and highlighting an affordability crunch.
The release of Dune: Part 2 has been pushed back to March 15th amid ongoing writer and actor strikes.
Teamshares is a low-flying, Brooklyn-based startup with big ambitions to capitalize on an opportunity in plain sight: that of small businesses without a succession plan. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, small businesses represent 99.7% of U.S. employer firms and 64% of private-sector jobs. Meanwhile, just 15% or so of small business owners pass along their company to a family member, with many others simply closing up shop at some point.
Ohtani will continue to hit with a torn UCL.
"No way. Couldn’t pay me to stay there."
Sit back, relax and enjoy your morning with these unbelievably delicious buttermilk pancakes. The post These are truly the perfect homemade buttermilk pancakes appeared first on In The Know.
A rise in COVID cases has many people wondering if they should start wearing masks again. These families never stopped.
Moms share how they dealt with finding out their teens had a sexually transmitted infection.
As new research shows an uptick in the procedure, men share their experiences.
"I am so honored that, right in the center of Los Angeles, in front of the place known as the house that Kobe built, we are going to unveil his statue so that his legacy can be celebrated forever," Vanessa Bryant said in the announcement.
Of the 150 million monthly users that Discord reports to have, only 180 had sensitive information exposed in the attack, according to a data breach notification filed with the Office of the Maine Attorney General.
What kind of truck or SUV would you get to tow a 6,400-pound camper trailer? Autoblog editors weigh in (somewhat usefully)
India's Paytm introduced the innovative sound box, a pocket-sized speaker designed to instantly validate and announce successful payments to merchants. It has deployed millions of these devices to the market, offering them to merchants at just above $1 monthly. Reliance is testing a sound box with employees in some of its stores at its campus, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Rapper explains how his freeway-stopping sign stunt landed him jail time on "May Strange Arrest."
While flesh-eating bacteria infections are rare, they can be deadly. Experts say they’re also not going anywhere anytime soon.
TikTok is planning to ban links to outside e-commerce links, according to a report from The Information, but TikTok denies the claim. The report says the move would be a way for the company to force people to use TikTok Shop if they want to purchase an item that they see on the app. The report also says TikTok Shop is on track to lose more than $500 million in the U.S. this year.
Shannon is one of 11 Iowa student-athletes facing NCAA discipline in an ongoing gambling scandal. The university so far has declined to identify the other 10.
The rumors claiming Mercedes-AMG will again put a twin-turbocharged V8 in the C 63 and E 63 aren't accurate, the company confirmed.