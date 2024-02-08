Take a look at Mooringsport Elementary's new mural by Ka'Davien Baylor

Mooringsport Elementary School just got a little more colorful thanks to a mural by Shreveport artist Ka'Davien Baylor. It is named Lakes of Knowledge – Mooringsport’s Educational Odyssey and is a project of the Louisiana Division of the Arts Percent for Art Program.

The digitally created vinyl mural emphasizes the Mooringsport Elementary School values, Together we Encourage; Together we Achieve, by containing images that show iconic symbols and people to the community. Huddy (Leadbelly) Ledbetter, illustrator William Joyce, and Blue Dog artist George Rodrigue, whose family started the A+ Schools program of which Mooringsport is a part, are all included in the mural.

“The mural acts as a catalyst that engages the entire school and the community while embracing the school culture and climate,” said Henry Price Arts Curriculum Specialist for Caddo Parish Public Schools and President of the Shreveport Regional Arts Council Board of Directors.

“We wanted to communicate in a way that would appeal to the students,” Baylor said, adding that it will help “Make them celebrate their history, know more about who they are and where they are from and how that influences who they will go on and be in the world.”

Mooringsport Elementary School Principal, Debra Kurkiewicz, was excited to see the mural on the wall for the first time, “The mural is wonderful. The car line was slowed down by everyone stopping to compliment the new addition to the gym wall. We can’t wait to take class pictures in front of the mural for the yearbook!”

