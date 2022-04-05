A Look Into Motorola Solutions' (NYSE:MSI) Impressive Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So, when we ran our eye over Motorola Solutions' (NYSE:MSI) trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Motorola Solutions:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.26 = US$2.1b ÷ (US$12b - US$4.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

So, Motorola Solutions has an ROCE of 26%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 5.2% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Motorola Solutions compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Motorola Solutions.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Motorola Solutions Tell Us?

In terms of Motorola Solutions' history of ROCE, it's quite impressive. The company has employed 40% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 26%. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

The Bottom Line On Motorola Solutions' ROCE

In short, we'd argue Motorola Solutions has the makings of a multi-bagger since its been able to compound its capital at very profitable rates of return. On top of that, the stock has rewarded shareholders with a remarkable 211% return to those who've held over the last five years. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

