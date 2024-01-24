A look at the numbers after Willmar, Minnesota, power plant demolished

Jan. 24—WILLMAR

— The demolition of the Willmar Power Plant that concluded last year resulted in more than 2,700 tons of material being removed from the site in 162 truckloads, while site excavation ranged as low as 18 feet below grade in the area where the coal silos had stood.

Those figures and others were shared earlier this month with the

Willmar Municipal Utilities

Commission.

Facilities and Maintenance Supervisor Kevin Marti on Jan. 8 provided the final numbers for the demolition, which began in October 2022.

Marti reminded the commissioners that Braun Intertec served as project engineer for the abatement and demolition of the plant, as well as for the site work after its demolition.

The abatement work started in October 2022 and concluded in February 2023, after which Rachel Contracting started demolition work in March.

The majority of the demolition work was completed in June 2023, and restoration and final site work was completed in October 2023, according to Marti.

Braun Intertec filed final paperwork and reports to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency on Dec. 19, 2023, and Willmar Municipal Utilities is waiting for the state agency to sign off on those reports to close out the project.

The total project budget for the demolition, including contingencies, was set at $4.4 million. As of Dec. 31, 2023, the total cost was $4,381,963.33.

Marti pointed out there was not much money to spare, and Willmar Municipal Utilities anticipates a few additional smaller charges from Braun Intertec.

"All said and done, we were able to complete the project under budget," Marti said.

Marti went over the statistics of the amount and types of materials removed from the site, as well as some cost breakdowns.

The materials removed from the site, depending on what they consisted of, were separated and recycled or were disposed of at five different facilities throughout the state.

There were 162 truckloads totaling just under 5.5 million pounds, or 2,744 tons, of materials removed from the site.

The project saw a credit back of $520,000, or just under 0.095 cents per pound, from recycled scrap materials that were removed from the plant, such as steel, aluminum and copper.

A total of 3,640 tons of contaminated soil, about 599 tons of slag and another 6,900 cubic yards of geotechnically unsuitable soils were disposed of.

The site was excavated to 4 feet below the basement slab, which sat approximately 7 to 8 feet below the sidewalk. The deepest excavation was 18 feet below grade on the north end of the plant where the coal silos stood.

After excavation, a total of 21,376 cubic yards of soil was imported to infill the excavation, which was roughly three times what was originally excavated, according to Marti.

He noted that some of the cost for new soil was offset by using soil left over from the Priam substation project.