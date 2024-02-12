Take a look at opening weekend for the Florida State Fair in Tampa

It was the opening weekend for the Florida State Fair, which has been going on since 1904 in Tampa. It runs through Feb. 19 with the country’s largest state fair midway with a record-breaking Ferris wheel. It also has a food court full of famous concoctions like the Donut Burger and a wide variety of amusements in a fair that stretches across 330 acres.

There are more than 150 shows, three music stages, art exhibits and strolling entertainment. With agriculture as the star, guests can taste honey, try their hands in a milking parlor and snuggle baby animals.

And for the first time since 2015, the fair featured fireworks on the opening weekend, on Friday and Saturday. There will also be fireworks on the closing weekend after the sun sets Feb. 17-18.

Admission is $16, $10 for age 6-11 and discounts for seniors. Ride armbands are $27-$54. Check out the fair’s Discount Days page for deals on certain days. Gates open at 11 a.m. Monday-Thursday and at 10 a.m. Friday-Sunday. Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. 813-621-7821. FloridaStateFair.com.