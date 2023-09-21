Look: Overturned semi truck spills load of fish onto Washington highway

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Road crews in Washington were left with "quite the mess to clean up" when a semi truck rolled over on Interstate 5 and spilled its load of fish across all the northbound lanes.

The Washington State Patrol said the semi overturned near mile marker 205 in the Arlington area Thursday morning and spilled fish across the roadway.

"[Crews] will have quite the mess to clean up," the Washington Department of Transportation said on social media.

All northbound lanes were closed for clean-up, but vehicles were being allowed to pass the scene on the shoulder.

The driver of the semi truck was not injured.

