A Look At Pharmanutra S.p.A.'s (BIT:PHN) Exceptional Fundamentals

Pharmanutra S.p.A. (BIT:PHN) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of PHN, it is a company with impressive financial health as well as a buoyant future outlook. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on Pharmanutra here.

Excellent balance sheet with reasonable growth potential

PHN’s cash-generating ability is outstanding, with analysts expecting its operating cash flows to flourish by 68% in the upcoming year. This is expected to flow down into an impressive return on equity of 28% over the next couple of years. PHN's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. PHN appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 1.2x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

BIT:PHN Past and Future Earnings, August 12th 2019 More

Next Steps:

For Pharmanutra, I've put together three relevant factors you should further research:

Historical Performance: What has PHN's returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Valuation: What is PHN worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether PHN is currently mispriced by the market. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of PHN? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.