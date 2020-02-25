Take a look at photos of Haiti's capital where the police and army clashed, killing a soldier and canceling the Carnival celebrations

Dieu Nalio Chery / AP

Haiti's Carnival celebration in the country's capital of Port-au-Prince was disrupted for hours on Sunday as armed and masked, plain-clothed police officers protested their pay and poor working conditions.

The officers didn't hold up placards with catchy phrases during their demonstration. Instead, they opened fire at the army. Some protesters had semi-automatic weapons, others carried machetes.

One soldier was killed in the clash and several police officers were injured.

The deadly protest brought an end to Carnival, the biggest celebration in Haiti.

A deadly gun battle erupted in Haiti over the weekend during a protest for better pay and working conditions.

Masked plain-clothed police officers took to the streets on the first day of Haiti's carnival celebration in Port-au-Prince, the country's capital, and fired at the army as they tried to stop the armed protesters who timed their demonstration to the beginning of Carnival "to criticize the government's spending priorities."

"No money for police officers but enough money for Carnival," protesters, officers of Haiti's National Police, shouted, The Guardian reported. "It was the final straw."

The gun battle, which started around noon, went on for hours outside of the country's presidential palace, and left one soldier dead as well as at least three police officers wounded, according to the Guardian.

Later that evening, the Haitian government announced Carnival, which gathers thousands of people for the three-day event, was canceled to "avoid a bloodbath," according to a government statement released Sunday. "Terror reigned in certain areas. Streets were obstructed and there was a war-like situation at the Champ de Mars (square), where heavy weapons fire was heard almost all day."

Here's how a day marked for celebration turned violent.

At about 12 p.m., on Sunday, February 23, a gun battle broke out in Haiti's capital Port-Au-Prince, as dozens of armed and masked men, who said they were police, protested for better work conditions.

Armed off-duty police officers protest over pay and working conditions, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. More





Dieu Nalio Chery / AP

Sources: Time, The Guardian

Since the end of last year, Haitian police officers have been demonstrating against poor working conditions, better pay, and the ability to unionize. Matters escalated about a month ago when six officers were fired after they tried to join a union.

Main roads through the city of Port au Prince are blocked after Sunday's clash between Haitian police and the army in Port au Prince, Haiti February 24, 2020. More





Estailove St-Val / AFP / Getty

Sources: The New York Times, Time

In recent months, Haiti, the poorest country in the Carribean, has experienced a break out in gang wars, a spike in kidnappings, and, according to The Guardian, 3.7 million residents are in need of urgent food assistance.

A woman cries on the Haitian flag-draped coffin of a 16-year-old boy killed during a month of demonstrations aimed at ousting President Jovenel Moïse, during a joint funeral for two victims at a public plaza near the National Palace in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. More





Rebecca Blackwell / AP

Sources: The Guardian, The New York Times

Haiti's president Jovenel Moise has been unable to improve the country's conditions, these protests weren't directly aimed at him. But they did stem from the country's sweeping unrest over Haiti's weak economy.

In this Feb. 12, 2020 photo, a mural shows a child with a sign that says in Creole: More