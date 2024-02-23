Look: Police surprised to encounter kangaroo at Texas park
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Police in Texas were called to a public park on a report of a loose kangaroo, but arrived to find the marsupial was merely a pet "enjoying the park with his family."
The Texarkana Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers received a call about a kangaroo sighting at Spring Lake Park.
The department said officers "admittedly thought 'Yeah, right. That's crazy!!'"
The officers were surprised to arrive at the park and find there was indeed a kangaroo taking advantage of the nice weather.
The marsupial wasn't an escapee, however, they found he was a pet named Rocky and "was there enjoying the park with his family."
Officers posed for a photo with Rocky before allowing the friendly marsupial to go about his business.