A Look Into Pool's (NASDAQ:POOL) Impressive Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So, when we ran our eye over Pool's (NASDAQ:POOL) trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Pool, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.35 = US$1.0b ÷ (US$3.7b - US$737m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Pool has an ROCE of 35%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Retail Distributors industry average of 15%.

In the above chart we have measured Pool's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Pool.

So How Is Pool's ROCE Trending?

In terms of Pool's history of ROCE, it's quite impressive. The company has consistently earned 35% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 261% in that time. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 35%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. If Pool can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

Our Take On Pool's ROCE

Pool has demonstrated its proficiency by generating high returns on increasing amounts of capital employed, which we're thrilled about. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 154% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

