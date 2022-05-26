A look at Queen Elizabeth II's style
Queen Elizabeth II just might have the hardest working wardrobe on the planet. From her tiaras, hats and handbags and even to her umbrellas, the queen’s style has been hyper-documented from her birth. (May 26)
LONDON (Reuters) -Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other British political leaders paid tribute to "remarkable" Queen Elizabeth on Thursday ahead of four days of celebrations next week to honour her 70 years on the throne. Elizabeth, 96, marked seven decades as queen in February, and nationwide events to commemorate her Platinum Jubilee, including a thanksgiving service and a music concert outside Buckingham Palace, will take place from June 2 to 5. In parliament, Johnson led the acclaim to Britain's longest-reigning monarch in a "humble address".
Hackers manipulated invoices from four vendors who were being paid for direct mail for Donald Trump’s reelection efforts, the party said in 2020.
STORY: ''We just think it's funny to see a lot of corgis together and we wanted to celebrate for the Queen," said Kim Bertens, who went to the parade accompanied by partner Jamie Paulson and their corgi, Lois, who was wearing a Tiara.Queen Elizabeth, 96, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, enjoys widespread popularity according to surveys, with many of her subjects, particularly the more elderly, holding her in deep affection.Early next month, Britain will honour the queen's Platinum Jubilee with four days of pageantry and celebration. Buckingham Palace has previously said she intends to attend a number of different events.Earlier in May, Queen Elizabeth missed her annual address to parliament, with the palace citing episodic mobility issues. Until recently, she had not been seen often in public following a night in hospital last October for an unspecified illness.
If Humphrey Jennings had lived into the 21st century he might have made something like Roger Michell’s Elizabeth: A Portrait in Parts, a 90-minute collage in film and music that captures the long life of our Queen, in time for her Platinum Jubilee.
See where your favorite airline ranks among J.D. Power's best North American airlines for 2022.
Following the horrific shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, with 19 children dead and two adults teachers, Canadians have taken to social media to comments on the attack.
Iran’s foreign minister sat before an audience of Western business executives and policymakers at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, fielding questions about why Iran has yet to condemn Russia for its invasion in Ukraine and why efforts to revive its nuclear deal have stalled. It was a rare opportunity for many in the audience to hear directly from Hossein Amirabdollahian, who was interviewed Thursday by CNN's Fareed Zakaria. When pressed on why Iran has not condemned its ally Russia for the war in Ukraine, he said Iran has, just as it had wars “against Afghanistan, Iraq, Yemen and Palestine."
Taco Bell follows no menu boundaries. Yes, it's ostensibly a Mexican restaurant and most of the menu involves takes on tacos, burritos, nachos, and variations on what Americans consider classic Mexican fare. Earlier this year, for example, Taco Bell added chicken wings to its menu for single week.
Queen Elizabeth II just might have the hardest working wardrobe on the planet. “Her Majesty neither sets trends nor follows them — but while she is deaf to the siren call of fashion, she has her own singular style.” From her tiaras, hats and Hermes scarves to her Launer London handbags and even her umbrellas, the queen's style has been hyper-documented since her birth, young princess days, ascension to the throne and now, more than 70 years into her reign, as she celebrates her Platinum Jubilee at age 96.
Actor Glen Powell stars in "Top Gun: Maverick" as the young pilot, Hangman. He joins “CBS Mornings'' to discuss how the original "Top Gun" film made him want to be an actor, what it was like working with Tom Cruise and the intense pilot training he went through to prepare for the role.
Mariah Carey tied the knot with her first husband, Tommy Mottola, in 1993 and previously said she almost burned the dress for a music video.
"Carpool Karaoke" is finally making its way to Apple TV+ for season five! The party-on-wheels reality-TV series - based on James Corden's famous recurring segment from "The Late Late Show" - previously aired on Apple Music, but it's migrating to its new streaming home this week with some of our favorite musicians testing out their karaoke skills. In an exclusive clip, Saweetie and Anitta merge their musical prowesses together for a fun duet of their 2021 collaboration, "Faking Love." In their "Carpool Karaoke" episode, the third of the season, the two superstars sing more of their biggest hits as they take over a convenience store and do the first-ever Boat-pool Karaoke. Talk about a good time! Related: Nicki Minaj Impersonates Adele, Raps "Super Bass," and Plays Clarinet on "Carpool Karaoke" The first six episodes of "Carpool Karaoke"'s fifth season also feature Simu Liu and Jessica Henwick; "White Lotus" costars Murray Bartlett, Alexandra Daddario, and Sydney Sweeney; couple Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott; and the D'Amelio family (Charli, Dixie, Heidi, and Marc). Other season five guests include CM Punk, Britt Baker, Christian Cage, Bryan Danielson, MJF, Will Hobbs, and Ruby Soho. "Carpool Karaoke" premieres on Apple TV+ on May 27. Check out the exclusive Saweetie and Anitta clip above.
It’s one of her Holy Grail products.
A man wanted in an apparently unprovoked fatal shooting aboard a New York City subway train was under arrest Tuesday.
Naturally, the vessel is fitted with V-12 engines that enable a top speed of 45 knots.
[Warning: This story contains spoilers for the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds episode “Memento Mori.”] Christina Chong instantly understood her Star Trek: Strange New Worlds character, La’an Noonien-Singh. It was a heartbreaking realization. With an English mother and Chinese father, the actress was brutally teased in her youth because of her ethnicity. Mostly, it was […]
"Property Brothers" star Jonathan Scott shared a comedic video with fans that had everyone rallying around "New Girl" actress Zooey Deschanel.
Tom Cruise's upcoming Paramount film Top Gun: Maverick is slated to become the actor's largest film...
The cast of Top Gun: Maverick gushed about their experiences working with Tom Cruise on E! News' Daily Pop. Plus, Miles Teller shares why he sometimes hangs up on the Hollywood star.
For nearly three centuries, Muslims and Hindus in India’s northern Varanasi city have prayed to their gods in a mosque and a temple that are separated by one wall. A local court earlier this month began hearing a petition filed by a group of Hindus that seeks access to pray inside the Gyanvapi mosque compound, arguing it was built on top of the ruins of a medieval-era temple that was razed by a Mughal emperor. The petitioners say the complex still houses Hindu idols and motifs, a claim that has been contested by the mosque’s authorities.