Take a look at the record-breaking port congestion from 10,000 feet above, as 70 hulking cargo ships park off the LA coast

Grace Kay
·3 min read
Cargo ship
Associated Press

  • Every day last week key ports in Southern California hit a new record backlog of cargo ships.

  • An aerial view shows how the coast has turned into a parking lot for container ships.

  • Prior to the pandemic, the ports typically had zero to one ships waiting to dock and unload.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

From above they may look like colorful specs in the distance, but the cargo ships floating off the coast of Southern California represent a massive bottle neck for the global supply chain.

On Monday, 97 hulking cargo ships were at Los Angeles and Long Beach ports. At the time, 70 of the container ships were at anchor or in drift areas waiting for space to open up in the port, according to the Marine Exchange of Southern California.

On Sunday, when Sam Kirschner snapped a photo from his plane window - over 10,000 feet above the shore - the Southern California ports had just finished a week where they had hit a new ship-backlog record every day, as the queue lengthened by 10 ships.

Aerial view of coast of Southern California port backlog
A photo of the Southern California coast taken from a plane Courtesy of Sam Kirschner

The aerial view of the scene from Sunday captures the enormity of the situation, as ships wait over a week to dock and unload, turning the coast into a type of parking lot for vessels that can be worth over $100 million and weigh over 200,000 tonnes.

Prior to the pandemic, the ports typically had zero to one ships waiting to dock, according to Kip Louttit, the executive director of the Marine Exchange of Southern California

Earlier this year, Louttit told Insider the sheer enormity of the ships has only made the issue worse.

"Part of the problem is the ships are double or triple the size of the ships we were seeing 10 or 15 years ago," Louttit told Insider. "They take longer to unload. You need more trucks, more trains, more warehouses to put the cargo."

Another Twitter user also took a photo of the scene from above.

The massive backlog has become a spectacle of sorts in California. Insider's Brittany Chang captured images of the port congestion in April, when 21 boats waited to dock.

At the time, the cargo boats were readily visible from the shore.

About 20 container ships wait to be unloaded in the Ports of LA and Long Beach
About 20 containers wait to be unloaded in Southern California. Surfers are just hanging out. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

In April, the backlog was already wreaking havoc on the global supply chain, but it was nowhere near the levels of congestion the port is seeing today.

Earlier this year, the backlog showed signs of abating, after hitting a record high in February of 2020, when the onset of the pandemic and panic-buying wreaked havoc on global supply chains. But, last month the ports began to beat out February's record, as COVID-19 shutdowns and a labor shortage met a boom in demand from shopping for remote work to preparing for the holiday shopping season.

Several Twitter users have also captured photos of the recent congestion from nearby beaches.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • This animal lets you know when fall is here and what kind of winter to expect

    Hints about the seasons to come can be spotted in this animal

  • ‘A tremendous win.’ Kentucky dam removal will help an ecological treasure.

    The lock and dam on the Green River has been unused for decades.

  • Tropical Storm Peter could bring rain, surf to Puerto Rico, and new storm could form

    The Atlantic is looking crowded this week with two named storms and a possible third on the way.

  • Canada: mountain goat kills attacking grizzly bear with ‘dagger-like’ horns

    Forensic necropsy of a female grizzly bear suggests she was killed by a goat, after the horns pierced the bear’s armpits and neck Mountain Goat (Oreamnos americanus) on rocks in Yukon, Canada. Photograph: DEA/G. CAPPELLI/De Agostini/Getty Images With their long, sharp claws and frightening speed, few predators in Canada’s wild hinterlands attack as mercilessly as a hungry grizzly bear. But in a rare turn of events, park officials say a mountain goat not only defended itself from becoming a meal,

  • Do you have a glossy green front lawn? What is this, the 1950s?

    Green lawns are terrible for the environment. They’re also embarrassingly old-fashioned and out of style ‘No one at the cutting edge of gardening still thinks that a green grass lawn is the grail – especially if you live in an area like Arizona or Utah where there’s barely enough water to go around.’ Photograph: Sharad Raval/Alamy Americans love front yards with big, carefully manicured lawns. In fact, homeowners spent a record $47.8bn in lawn and garden retail purchases in 2018 alone. Then ther

  • Sea-level rise becoming a hazard for suburban South Florida neighborhoods far from ocean

    Sea-level rise may appear to be a problem only for coastal residents, a hazard that comes with the awesome views and easy access to the beach.

  • Cleanup of abandoned mines could get boost, relieving rivers

    Thousands of abandoned coal mines in the U.S. have been polluting rivers and streams for decades, in some cases harming fish and contaminating drinking water. Tucked into the Senate-passed infrastructure bill is $11.3 billion for the cleanup of defunct coal mines to be distributed over 15 years — money experts say would go a long way toward rehabilitating the sites that date back to before 1977. Cleanup efforts are currently funded by fees from coal mining companies, but that money has fallen far short of what’s needed to fix the problems.

  • Rare Earth Metals: A Testament to China’s Economic Power

    Over the past 20 years, China has come to control 80 percent of the world's supply of rare earth metals and has repeatedly reminded global industrial powers of their market power. The post Rare Earth Metals: A Testament to China’s Economic Power appeared first on Worth.

  • Hurricane season continues to buzz with activity as Tropical Storms Peter and Rose spin in the Atlantic

    The 2021 hurricane season continues to buzz with activity as two tropical storms and two other disturbances are all in action across the Atlantic basin.

  • Tropical Storm Rose develops, Atlantic hurricane season remains busy

    Forecasters are currently monitoring two tropical storms, Peter and Rose, in the Atlantic basin.

  • 4 famous giant trees unharmed by Sequoia National Park fire

    Four famous giant sequoias were not harmed by a wildfire that reached the edge of Giant Forest in California’s Sequoia National Park, authorities said. The KNP Complex began as two lightning-sparked fires that eventually merged and has scorched more than 37 square miles (96 square kilometers) in the heart of sequoia country on the western slope of the Sierra Nevada. There was no immediate word, however, on the full extent of damage in several other sequoia groves reached by a separate blaze, the Windy Fire, in the Giant Sequoia National Monument area of Sequoia National Forest and the Tule River Indian Reservation.

  • Biden announces plan to combat extreme heat caused by climate change

    The Biden administration on Monday morning announced an interagency plan to deal with the effects of frequent extreme heat waves caused by global warming.

  • California water agencies resolve Colorado River dispute

    Two major California water agencies have settled a lawsuit that once threatened to derail a multi-state agreement to protect a river that serves millions of people in the U.S. West amid gripping drought. The Imperial Irrigation District, the largest single recipient of Colorado River water, sued the Metropolitan Water District twice in the past two years. Under the agreement, Imperial can store water in Lake Mead on the Arizona-Nevada border under Metropolitan's account.

  • Drone shows lava swallowing La Palma swimming pool

    The Canary Islands' first volcanic eruption on land in 50 years has forced authorities to evacuate another part of El Paso municipality on the island of La Palma and to urge sightseers attracted by the phenomenon to stay away.People from the neighborhood of Tacande Alto were evacuated late Monday (September 20) and early Tuesday (September 21) after a new stream of lava started flowing from another crack on the slope of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, El Paso's mayor Sergio Rodriguez told state broadcaster TVE.About 6,000 of the 80,000 people living on the island have been forced to leave their homes to escape the eruption so far, TVE said.

  • The bold firefighting strategies that saved some of the world's largest sequoias

    Crews have used controlled burns, protective foil and other protective measures to guard Sequoia National Park.

  • Toyota boss says carbon is the enemy, not the internal combustion engine

    Toyota boss Akio Toyoda is one of the most vocal opponents of banning the internal combustion engine. "Carbon is our enemy, not the internal combustion engine," he said during a Japan Automobile Manufacturer's Association (JAMA) press conference. While he stopped short of citing examples, the experimental hydrogen-powered Corolla race car unveiled earlier in 2021 illustrates Toyoda's point.

  • How did America end up with the world’s largest tiger population?

    There are about 10,000 tigers in the US, and with few requirements for ownership, virtually anyone can own, breed or sell them A nine-month-old Bengal tiger, which was seen roaming the lawns of suburban Houston, in a cage after being captured by authorities in May 2021. Photograph: Francois Picard/AFP/Getty Images The first red flag was the shiny Chevy Camaro with no license plate. “Anything to declare?” asked the US Customs and Border Protection officer. “Nothing,” replied the 18-year-old drive

  • Here are the deadliest wild animals in North America – and states with the most fatal attacks

    Bears and sharks are known to be animals that can kill humans. But how often do they kill in North America?

  • Gas crisis: Pig farmers fear they may have to cull animals

    A shortage of carbon dioxide used to stun pigs at abattoirs means a backlog of animals is growing.

  • Earthquake: 3.2 quake felt near Coachella, Calif.

    The 3.2 magnitude earthquake occurred 11 miles from Coachella and 13 miles from Indio.