Take a look at the Rock Hill region jobs scene, and an upcoming Chester County event

More people are working in South Carolina than ever. A trip to Chester could grow that number even more.

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, SC Works and partner agencies have started a new SC@Work: Road Trips program.

In his monthly statement on employment statewide, DEW director William Floyd said the program will focus next month on Chester, Union and Fairfield counties as part of a rural workforce initiative.

On July 12, the Chester County Library at 100 Center Street in Chester will host a job and community resource fair from 9 to 11 a.m. The Chester Aquatic Center at 157 Columbia Street in Chester will host the same event from 1 to 3 p.m. The fairs bring career coaches, local businesses and job seekers together. There are accessible work stations with internet, printing and other aids to potential employment.

“This initiative puts DEW and our community partners in the heart of the areas of our state that sometimes face significant barriers to employment and allows us to personally offer services, assistance and direct connection with local employers,” Floyd said.

The Chester event comes at a high water mark for state employment.

Data released Friday shows more than 14,000 additional workers in the state compared to the prior month. There are more than 2.3 million workers statewide and an unemployment rate of 3.1%.

“The number of people working in South Carolina is higher than ever before,” Floyd said.

The national unemployment rate increased to 3.7% in May, from 3.4% in April. Floyd said the expanding labor force in South Carolina is encouraging but more workers are needed. Hence programs like the one coming to Chester next month. Average state hourly earnings are about $29 an hour.

“For those with the commitment, training or experience, there are thousands of opportunities to begin career paths with long-term advancement and success,” Floyd said.

South Carolina uses several sources to compile unemployment data. A household survey found more than 14,000 workers in May compared to April, and almost 39,000 more workers compared to May last year. The more than 75,000 unemployed people in May is almost the same as in April, and is about 500 more people than May of last year. The state labor force continues to increase with population.

An employer survey found about 2.3 million non-farm jobs in May, up by 8,600 jobs in a month. Hospitality (2,900 jobs), education and health services (2,300) and financial activities (1,500) were the biggest job gainers. Among cited industries, only government (1,300) and manufacturing (800) saw job declines. All listed sectors saw job increases since May of last year.

Trade, transportation and utilities had the most May jobs statewide at more than 440,000 positions. Government at 372,000 jobs was next, followed by professional and business services at 315,000 jobs.

Data is seasonally adjusted, meaning large-scale swings that happen on a predictable annual pattern — tourism hiring in summer, etc, — are removed to get the best comparison.

While the statewide unemployment rate held steady, other counties have Cherokee to thank for it. Cherokee County is the only county where unemployment dropped in May. It dropped a full point there from 4.8% in April, second highest statewide, to 3.8% in May. Marlboro County, by far the highest unemployment rate in the state, held even from April to May at 6.8% unemployment.

Every other county saw its unemployment rate increase from April to May. York County, with the 11th lowest unemployment rate in May, increased from 2.3% in April to 2.7% in May. Both figures are lower than the 2.9% figure from May last year.

Lancaster County is tied for No. 22 lowest of 46 counties in unemployment rate. Lancaster County rose from 2.6% in April to 3% in May. In May of last year, Lancaster County sat at 3.2%.

Chester County ranks No. 31 for lowest unemployment rate. A 3.1% rate in April rose to 3.6% in May, just below the 3.7% Chester County unemployment rate from May of last year.

The Catawba workforce development area combines York, Lancaster and Chester counties. As of March, there were more than 7,300 job openings in that area. There were more than twice as many openings for registered nurses as for any other occupation. Various retail, customer service and freight worker jobs were next.

For people already working, manufacturing and retail were the highest employment industries with more than 17,000 jobs each. Healthcare and social assistance had more than 14,000 jobs, as did accommodation and food services.

Industries that paid the most on average were information, utilities, real estate, company management and wholesale trade. All paid more than $90,000 annually, on average.