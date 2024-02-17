New look, same mission: Good Hope Lutheran Church rededicating sanctuary Sunday

The Bucyrus Good Hope Lutheran Church is preparing to welcome the bishop of the Northwestern Ohio Synod Daniel Beaudoin on Sunday for the church sanctuary rededication.

Repairs were funded by the parishioners.

“It’s been repaired with the love of Christ,” Pastor Tanyce Addison said.

Updates include repairs to the roof and walls, installment of a new projection system and a thermostat update. Previously, repairs were done to the 180-foot steeple and window.

“It is a celebration of the depth of the ministry that Good Hope offers,” Addison said.

Recent plaster improvements

Over the past 10 years, Fischer said, the plaster in the sanctuary started to deteriorate and peel off in different places due to water infiltration on the west side of the building in particular due to winds, according to Addison.

The water, said Fischer, infiltrated into the original brick, which already was soft, and got only softer over time. To curb the water infiltration, the parish sprayed the church exterior with something that sealed the brick to make it water resistant.

Lynn Construction prepared the stencil around the wall border painting on Thursday at Good Hope Lutheran Church.

“And then we went ahead with fixing the plaster on the inside,” Fischer said.

Jason Lynn from Lynn Contracting of Wooster was among several people who participated in the plaster repairs. He said he tore out the bad plaster and replaced it. He also made a border design template out of trace paper and painted it on the wall.

A worker for Steeplejacks of America of Strongsville seals the steeple at Good Hope Lutheran Church in Bucyrus in 2015 in preparation for laying down a new slate covering. FILE PHOTO

Organ repairs

The chancel organ pipes in the front of the sanctuary turned out to be in close proximity to the plaster that needed to be repaired. To avoid the pipes getting dusty, they were removed from the sanctuary.

During that time services were held in the church auditorium.

The church organ also underwent some updates that had started in the late summer-early fall of 2019 and had been done in stages, said church bookkeeper Caroline Metcalf.

One of the two Good Hope organists, Gary Auck (Patty Neff the other), said repairs to the church organ included installment of two new blowers out of the three.

The interior of Good Hope Lutheran Church did not changed after the repairs were made. The new broadcast system installed to the left of the cross is almost invisible against the white wall.

Auck said the church paid for re-leathering a rank of pipes and the reservoirs. The blowers and the reservoirs are the voids underneath the pipes where the air that goes out of the pipes is compressed to create the sound.

The updates were important for keeping the wind pressure steady, and as a result the pitch constant as well, Auck said.

Auck said the church’s 14-rank Kimball pipe organ was installed in 1942, and it is said to be the last organ the company built before it closed for the war. In 1968, the Hillgreen-Lane Company upgraded the organ to 30 ranks of pipes and a new console.

In 1983 and 2003, the Bunn-Minnick Co. refurbished the organ again, increasing the number of ranks. Today the organ is maintained by the Muller Pipe Organ Co. of Hartford. The organ has 49 ranks totaling 3,218 pipes.

The stain-glass windows at Good Hope Lutheran Church in Bucyrus were removed for repair and cleaning in 2018. FILE PHOTO

Earlier windows updates

The stained-glass windows also are reflective of the Lutheran worship style. The windows were installed upon the construction of the church in the 19th century, Fischer said.

Over time, they cracked, got stained and lost firmness as the filing that is holding the pieces together deteriorated. The windows were taken out in 2018, repaired and cleaned, and then reinstalled using with a protected glass insulation.

Good Hope Lutheran Church history

Fischer said the sanctuary of the church was built in 1892, 50 years after the split of the Lutheran community in Bucyrus between German Lutherans that formed the Good Hope Lutheran Church and all other Lutherans. Traditionally Lutheran countries include Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland.

“That’s why there are two Lutheran churches in town,” Fischer said.

Workers from Window Creations Stained Glass Studios restore the windows at Good Hope Lutheran Church in 2018. FILE PHOTO

The Good Hope auditorium was added to the sanctuary in 1916. In 1969, as a result of the baby boom, the church expanded to be able to accommodate more parishioners.

“We have a building that’s 134 years old, I believe, and that’s gonna require ongoing maintenance,” he said.

The meaning of rededication

Rededication is a fairly rare event in the history of the Bucyrus Good Hope Lutheran Church, said Fischer. He said he can recall the last time the rededication happened about 20 years ago. This time, the event is dedicated to celebrating a decade worth of improvements to the church building.

For the rededication of the church sanctuary Good Hope Lutheran Church counted and visualized all its ministries.

During the celebration, a procession will stop at certain spots in the sanctuary for a moment of dedication, lifting up spiritual offerings to renew the parish commitment to the glory of God in one of the most beautiful places of worship in Bucyrus, as Fischer put it.

“We believe in the future for the God who is and was, and always will be,” Addison said.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Good Hope Lutheran celebrates after a decade of renovations