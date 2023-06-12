Trump arrives at Doral. Take a look at scene at his hotel, day before his Miami court date
A colorful cast of Donald Trump’s supporters descended on the grounds around Trump National Doral Monday, hoisting flags, posters and donning Uncle Sam costumes to support the former president, who arrived Monday afternoon, a day before his arraignment Tuesday in Miami federal court to face federal criminal charges related to his handling of classified documents.
Not to be undone, Trump critics also showed up and had to be separated by police from the pro-Trumpers.
Here are photos of the scene around the hotel, 4400 NW 87th Ave. in Doral.
