Trump arrives at Doral. Take a look at scene at his hotel, day before his Miami court date

A colorful cast of Donald Trump’s supporters descended on the grounds around Trump National Doral Monday, hoisting flags, posters and donning Uncle Sam costumes to support the former president, who arrived Monday afternoon, a day before his arraignment Tuesday in Miami federal court to face federal criminal charges related to his handling of classified documents.

Not to be undone, Trump critics also showed up and had to be separated by police from the pro-Trumpers.

Here are photos of the scene around the hotel, 4400 NW 87th Ave. in Doral.

Former President Donald Trump and his motorcade make their way to Trump National Doral on Monday, June 12, 2023, in Doral, Fla. Supporters of former President Donald Trump gathered outside his hotel one day before his expected arraignment in Miami federal court Tuesday.







Flags in all forms





A Trump supporter dressed as Uncle Sam makes his way near the entrance of Trump National Doral Miami on Monday, June 12, 2023, in Doral, Fla. Supporters of former President Donald Trump gathered outside his hotel one day before his expected arraignment in federal court.

Osvaldo Hernandez, left, and Maribel Gonzalez stand outside of Trump National Doral on Monday, June 12, 2023, in Doral, Fla. Supporters of former President Donald Trump gathered outside his hotel one day before his expected arraignment in Miami federal court on Tuesday. Trump arrived at the hotel Monday afternoon.

Capitalism at its best

A small cardboard poster features pro-Trump bumper stickers for sale outside of Trump National Doral Miami on Monday, June 12, 2023, in Doral, Fla. Trump arrived at the hotel Monday afternoon, a day before his expected arraignment in Miami federal court Tuesday.

A whack at Biden

Joel Talavera, center, holds a flag and a sign while standing outside Trump National Doral on Monday, June 12, 2023, in Doral, Fla. Supporters of former President Donald Trump gathered outside his hotel one day before his expected arraignment in Miami federal court Tuesday on criminal charges related to his handling of classified documents .

Anti-Trumpers speak out, clash with pro-Trumpers

Anti-Trump supporter Domenic Santana wears a plastic ball and chain as he walks near the entrance of Trump National Doral on Monday, June 12, 2023, in Doral, Fla. Supporters of former President Donald Trump gathered outside his hotel before he arrived Monday afternoon, a day before appearing in Miami federal court on Tuesday.

Anti-Trump supporter Domenic Santana, left, and a pro-Trump supporter, right, are separated by a police officer near the entrance of Trump National Doral Miami on Monday, June 12, 2023, in Doral, Fla. Supporters of former President Donald Trump gathered outside his hotel before his arrival Monday at the hotel, a day before his expected arraignment in Miami federal court Tuesday.

Media gets ready