You look like a seal – at least to a baby great white shark, study suggests

Great white sharks have become one of the most feared sea creatures in the world because of their aggressive nature and their ability to kill humans. But new research suggests great white shark attacks on humans aren't on purpose but rather because the predator has terrible eyesight.

It has long been thought that the reason sharks attack humans is because they mistake us as seals, which are one of the most common meals for sharks. To test out the theory, a team of researchers at Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia, took underwater camera footage to capture a shark's point of view of floats, seals and sea lions swimming, as well as humans swimming with and without different-size surfboards.

To record the various movements, the team used an underwater camera and set it to the speed a typical white shark would be swimming. Then footage was altered to simulate how a baby shark would process the shapes and movements. The results, which were published in the Journal of the Royal Society last week, confirmed the long-thought theory.

"The results were illuminating: to a juvenile white shark, when humans swim and paddle surfboards, they bear a strong resemblance to seals and sea-lions," Laura Ryan, neurobiologist at Macquarie University and lead author of the study, said in a statement.

The great white shark accounts for the most unprovoked attacks of any other shark in the world, according to the Florida Museum.

"We found that surfers, swimmers and pinnipeds (seals and sea-lions) on the surface of the ocean will look the same to a white shark looking up from below, because these sharks can’t see fine details or colours."

The findings indicated surfers are the most at-risk for being fatally bitten by a baby white shark, but those with longer boards are more likely to be attacked because smaller surfboards don't appear to be the same size as seals or sea lions, which can grow up to 10 feet long. The likelihood of the sharks being completely color-blind also makes it hard to distinguish boards and human clothing from potential food.

Nathan Hart, director of the university's neurobiology department and co-author of the study, said baby white sharks are also learning how to hunt for bigger food like seals, which is a "learning process that could be prone to mistakes." By the time they are experienced hunters, they can tell what is and isn't food.

The researchers are trying to find new ways to help keep humans safe from attacks, such as the use of LED lights to change silhouette shapes. Doing so would also make sharks safe from attack-prevention tactics such as netting, the team said.

