Look at security measures in MSCS after gun found at local high school

A day before school let out for good this academic year, students and staff at White Station High School faced a scare.

Officials found out one of their fellow classmates brought a gun to campus.

“The first thing I thought was about the other day about the shooting in Texas and I thought no, no, no, no,” said one parent who arrived frantically to pick up her child from the school. “I panicked.”

Parents rushed to the school Thursday with loved ones in mind as soon as they got word of a lockdown and that a gun had been located. Both parents and students describe that emotional moment when the news got out.

“I was kind of scared. I was crying,” said White Station student Nadia Robinson. “So, I got under the teacher’s desk and so the door wasn’t locked because we had a substitute, and he didn’t have a key or anything. So, it was really scary until the people came and locked the door like 15 minutes later.”

We reached out to Memphis-Shelby County Schools about claims that a substitute teacher allegedly did not have a key to lock the door amid the lockdown.

In response, the district said, “This sounds like unverified reports. We’re investigating further, but at this time no additional details are available.”

MSCS told FOX13 that its security staff teamed up with the Memphis Police Department to get control of the situation and secure the weapon.

In a statement, the district said in part:

As we approach the final days of the school year, our safety and security team is continuing to implement its comprehensive plan to enhance safety. Our teams work around the clock monitoring district offices and schools.

Meanwhile, parents continue to share concerns for the safety and well-being of those all across the country who frequent school campuses.

“I’m worried for all the kids’ safety and the teachers too of course,” a parent said.

In an attempt to beef up its security efforts, the district says it has earmarked $17 million from ESSER funding for security technology upgrades, staffing and equipment for all schools.

The district also cites $2.2 million dollars that’s awaiting board approval. It reports utilizing $300,000 this past school year toward new metal detectors.

Meantime, FOX13 has learned the juvenile is 16-years-old.

Police say the teen was charged with carrying a weapon with intent on school property, possession of a handgun by a juvenile, unlawful possession of a weapon and theft of property.

According to MPD, the teen has since been transported to juvenile court.