Look up: SpaceX aims to launch Falcon 9 rocket Thursday night from California coast

The trail left behind after the launch of a batch of Starlink broadband satellites is visible in the evening sky in Palm Springs, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.

If you find yourself outside at a little after 8 p.m. on Thursday, you may want to look toward the skies.

SpaceX, the spaceflight company founded by Elon Musk, says it is aiming to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from a base on the California coast tonight.

Although it was not clear what path the flight will take, launches of SpaceX Falcon 9 rockets have been visible from the Coachella Valley in the past: Photographer Jay Calderon captured video of one streaking across the sky in October 2022.

The company website states it is planning to launch the rocket at 8:11 p.m. But if it's unable to, it will have other opportunities to do so until 11:44 p.m. Thursday, as well as windows on Friday starting at 7:50 p.m.

The rocket is being launched from the Vandenberg Space Force Base, which is located along the coast between Santa Barbara and San Luis Obisbo. When measured as the crow (or rocket) flies, the base is about 240 miles from Palm Springs.

The rocket will be carrying 22 Starlink satellites into a low-Earth orbit. The booster that will power the rocket, meanwhile, will eventually detach from the rocket and land on the “Of Course I Still Love You” droneship in the Pacific Ocean (it is taking its 19th flight and designed to be reused).

Here at The Desert Sun, we’ll also be keeping our eyes to the sky with plans to update this post if we spot the rocket over the Coachella Valley.

If you’d rather get a closer up view, SpaceX is also livestreaming the launch on its website and X account. That stream will begin about five minutes prior to the launch.

