A look at Spartanburg's solved and unsolved homicides in 2021

Spartanburg Police Department indicates all eight gun-related incidents resulting in 10 deaths in 2021 have been solved, according to Police Maj. Art Littlejohn.

But there were also four incidents involving six deaths resulting from blunt trauma that have not been solved.

"We are continuing to work on the unsolved homicides, and as always we are seeking information from the public," he said. "We continue to receive tips through social media. In many of these cases, there were witnesses, but they may not be willing to share the needed information for the investigators to prosecute cases."

Spartanburg residents spoke out against gun violence and how to help young people at the C.C. Woodson Community Center in Spartanburg on Saturday. Toni Brown of Spartanburg said a prayer at the event.

To report tips, contact the Spartanburg Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

Here is a brief look at each homicide case in 2021, as provided by the Spartanburg Police Department:

► On Jan. 15, officers responded to 688 Asheville Highway in reference to a shooting. Officers discovered the victim was shot once. The suspect was identified as an occupant of the home and lived with the victim (possibly a roommate). The suspect was arrested and charged with the death of Charles Foster.

Officers and investigators with the Spartanburg Police Department, Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, and SLED, were at the scene of multiple shooting near Cleveland Park Drive and Amelia Street in Spartanburg, Thursday afternoon, July 1, 2021. Two employees with the Spartanburg Water System, as well as a Spartanburg County Sheriff's deputy responding to the incident, were shot.

►On July 1, officers responded to 225 Amelia St. in reference to a shooting at Cleveland Park. Six people were shot and two were killed during the incident and standoff. Among those shot were two employees with Spartanburg Water, one employee with Spectrum (Perry McIntyre, deceased), a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s deputy and the suspect, Shannon Earl Smith, who was killed during the gunfire exchange with law enforcement. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office was called in because the Spartanburg Police Department, Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, and the S.C. Law Enforcement Division were all involved in the case. The Herald-Journal has filed Freedom of Information Act requests related to this incident with each of these agencies.

► On July 8, officers responded to 348 Winsmith Ave. in reference to a welfare check. After entering the home, two people were discovered deceased. Both victims, Ronald Glenn and Matthew Booker Jr., suffered from blunt force trauma to the head and face. The suspect was arrested a few days later based on investigative findings.

Officers and investigators with the Spartanburg Police Department and the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office are at the scene of a suspicious death at 348 Winsmith Avenue, off of Union Street, in Spartanburg, Thursday afternoon, July 8, 2021. Officers responded to a welfare check of the residents at the home and found the bodies of two men. The deaths are being investigated as suspicious.

► On July 9, officers responded to 1605 John B. White Sr. Blvd. (Spinx Station) in reference to a shooting. The victim, David Pugach, was shot in the parking lot after a confrontation with a male who was riding a moped. The investigation revealed that the deceased was the primary aggressor. This shooting was ruled as a justifiable homicide.

► On July 11, officers responded to Concord Avenue and Norris Street in reference to a shooting. A 17-year-old male, Elijah Briggs, was found on the ground near the bus stop. He was transported to the hospital where he died later. The shooter has not been located and the case is unsolved.

► On July 23, around 9:03 p.m., officers responded to 151 Palisade St. in reference to a drive-by shooting. When officers arrived, they discovered four victims suffering from gunshot wounds. All four victims were transported by ambulance to Spartanburg Medical Center to be treated for their injuries. Two of the victims, Travoiris Antoine Gentry and Jaquante Donnell Burris, died later. The suspects left in a white sedan or SUV. The suspects have not been identified and the case is unsolved.

► On Aug. 21, around 9:32 p.m., officers responded to 116 James H. Young St. in reference to a breaking and entering with shots being fired. When officers arrived, they discovered a male, Damion Henderson, lying on the floor inside of the home. The male was suffering from a gunshot wound to his neck. He was transported by ambulance to Spartanburg Medical Center to be treated for his injuries. He died later at the hospital. This case was ruled as a justifiable homicide.

► On Aug. 28, around 4:20 a.m., officers responded to 389 Oliver St. in reference to a shooting incident. Once on scene, officers were informed by witnesses that the victim, Leonard Lee Lyles III, was standing near the road when he was shot. Witnesses told police that the victim was speaking with another male when shots were fired. The victim was shot several times in his legs and upper body. On Oct. 1, 2021, the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office gave notice that the victim died at Spartanburg Medical Center around 10:58 p.m. This case is unsolved.

► On Sept. 5, around 9:50 p.m., officers responded to 601 Farley Ave. in reference to a disturbance where shots were being fired. Once on scene, officers discovered several people at the location and a male, Daniel Pilgram, lying on the front porch suffering from gunshot wounds. Prior to police arrival, the homeowner and others asked the unknown male to leave the property a second time. According to the witnesses, the unknown male refused to leave and approached the front door with his hands in his pocket. This incident has been ruled as a justifiable homicide.

► On Nov. 16, officers responded to 101 E. Wood St. in reference to a person suffering from an assault. Hospital employees informed police that the victim, Patrick Dirk Thomas, was dropped off by an unknown subject in a personally owned vehicle. This case is unsolved.

► On Dec. 6, officers responded to 701 Saxon Ave., the Opportunity Center, in reference to a person being struck in the head with an object. The victim, Timothy Pitts, fell to the ground striking his head on the sidewalk. The victim died later at the hospital of his injuries. The suspect, Franklin Loden, was arrested later and charged with assault and battery high and aggravated. The charges were upgraded later.

► On Dec. 9, officers responded to 109 Brandywine Lane in reference to a murder/suicide. The victim, Ellen Anderson, and her deceased husband, Harlan Anderson, the suspect, were found in the residence. This case was ruled as a murder-suicide.

