Look What Star Trek Fans Accidentally Did to This M41 Walker Bulldog Tank

A Star Trek fan club that was simply trying to do a good deed for the community accidentally painted an Army tank the wrong color. The M41 Walker Bulldog light tank, on display in West Virginia, is now bright yellow thanks to a coloring mistake. The club, city, and National Guard are all planning to fix the tank and restore its proper color.

The M41 tank is owned by the National Guard and parked at the entrance to Bluefield, West Virginia’s Lotito Park. Earlier this week, a photographer for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph snapped a photo of the tank with a new paint job, which the paper describes as “lemon-lime green”. City officials said that there had been no plans to paint the tank and they were unaware of the change.

The odd thing about the paint job was that whoever had done it had obviously done so with great care, painting within the lines. The only real problem was the choice of color, which was atrocious. As a result, city officials were reluctant to call the paint job vandalism.

After publication of the story, an explanation quickly surfaced: The local college Star Trek club, U.S.S. Yeager Chapter of Starfleet International , had taken care of the tank for nearly 20 years and recently concluded it needed a new paint job. So the club sourced some paint from a local shop in “tank green.”

Upon opening the cans, however, the club was concerned that the paint appeared to differ substantially from the traditional olive drab-an olive green/brown/gray blend favored by the U.S. military at the time the M41 was in service. Bowing to expertise, the club sponsor said, “Surely it will dry the right color.”

Spoiler: It did not. The Trekkies are currently trying to get new paint to replace the old.

The M41 Walker Bulldog was first introduced in 1951 into U.S. Army service as a light scout tank. The M41 served in Korea and Vietnam, and today is often seen in parks, VFW posts, Army bases, and other locations.

Source: The Bluefield Daily Telegraph .

