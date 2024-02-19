Look: Stowaway snake found on Coast Guard helicopter in Florida

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- U.S. Coast Guard personnel in Florida discovered a slithering stowaway coiled around a helicopter wheel -- a snake.

Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater posted a photo to Facebook showing the snake clinging to the mechanism over a chopper's rear wheel.

"This unexpected stowaway was found napping on a Jayhawk tailwheel," the post said. "He reluctantly departed the scene when confronted."

Coast Guard personnel identified the serpent as a 2-foot corn snake, a non-venomous species native to Florida.