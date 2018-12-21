A Look At Ter Beke NV’s (EBR:TERB) Exceptional Fundamentals

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I’ve chosen to put the spotlight on Ter Beke NV (EBR:TERB) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. TERB is a notable dividend-paying company that has been able to sustain great financial health over the past. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on Ter Beke here.

Established dividend payer with adequate balance sheet

TERB is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This implies that TERB manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. TERB appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.2x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

TERB is also a dividend company, with ample net income to cover its dividend payout, which has been consistently growing over the past decade, keeping income investors happy.

Next Steps:

For Ter Beke, I’ve put together three important aspects you should further examine:

