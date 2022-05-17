A look at three 2022 criminal cases marked significant by New Bern Police Department

Of 51 criminal investigations assigned to New Bern Police Department this year, four cases stood out as necessary to highlight, according to the City of New Bern's March Monthly Report.

The Police Department opened 14 investigations in March and two of these cases have been solved, the city's latest report shows.

From January to March, nine of the 51 cases ended in arrest, two were defined as cold cases and five were closed due to insufficient evidence.

March's three "cases of note," according to the report, includes one case in which someone was shot, a sexual assault case and an arson investigation.

The gunshot victim case was closed due to a lack of leads, and two remain open investigations, the March report shows.

Attempts to reach New Bern police Lt. Donald McInnis for further comment were unsuccessful Thursday.

Here's a closer look at these three cases considered important to spotlight, according to the City of New Bern's March Monthly Report:

Arson investigation

The New Bern Fire Department responded to a call at a residence located on the 600 block of New Street after receiving a call about a fire in the back door area of the home, the monthly report shows.

After the fire department extinguished the fire, they determined a substance was used to ignite the fire. According to the report, a neighbor tried to assist in putting the fire out before the firefighters arrived on the scene.

New Bern police conducted interviews with the individuals who reported the fire and the neighbor who attempted to put the flames out. The report stated there were no witnesses or security cameras located near the incident.

Sexual assault

A therapist reported a juvenile was sexually assaulted by a friend of her family, the monthly report shows. The therapy session was scheduled by the Children's Advocacy Center in New Bern, which is a center that helps reduce continued trauma to a child victim.

New Bern police completed interviews with the mother, victim and witnesses, according to the report. Interviews are pending with the suspect and two other witnesses.

Gunshot victim

A man from the 1200 block of Main Street arrived at CarolinaEast Medical Center with a gunshot wound in March. The hospital reported the incident to police, according to the monthly report.

The report states the man refused to cooperate or provide any information to police, including who took him to the hospital. New Bern police were unable to locate a crime scene or potential witnesses due to the victim's refusal to cooperate, according to the report.

The investigation was closed due to lack of leads.

