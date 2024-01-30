A look at the three Republicans running for 98th House District seat

MOUNT VERNON — Three residents of Knox County are vying for the Republican nomination for the 98th District seat of the Ohio House of Representatives.

The district covers all of Coshocton and Holmes counites and the eastern portion of Knox County. The district is currently represented by Republican Darrell Kick of Loundonville, who can't run again due to term limits.

The three candidates are Scott Pullins of Mount Vernon, Brandon Lape of Danville and Mark Hiner of Howard. The winner will face Democrat Annie Homstad of Howard in the fall general election.

Scott Pullins

Pullins ran against Kick in the previous Republican primary for the seat and lost, earning about 43% of the vote. Pullins is an attorney and member of the Knox County Republican Central Committee.

“Over the past 16 months I have crisscrossed this district, building support, raising money and I’m ready to go win,” Pullins said in a press release. "State representative is not an entry level job or for untested political newcomers. We’ve already seen too much turmoil in the Ohio House from infighting and immature members. It’s time to start electing highly experienced and tested representatives again.”

Brandon Lape

Lape is an information technology professional for Arial Corporation. He ran as a Libertarian in 2020 for Ohio's 7th Congressional District, losing to Republican Bob Gibbs. In 2022, he ran for the 12th District seat, related to redistricting, in the Republican primary and lost to incumbent Troy Balderson.

"As state representative, I'll work to protect Ohio from federal overreach, grow Ohio by leveraging the private market and make Ohio a retirement haven," Lape said in a press release. "I'm running for state representative because my moral upbringing taught me how to have integrity and make ethical decisions."

Mark Hiner

Hiner is the owner of the Columbus Broadcasting Corporation and acts as president and general manager of WCBZ-TV in Columbus. He has a bachelor's degree in broadcast technology from Ashland University and a master's degree in business administration from Ohio University. He's not run for elected office before.

“As a state representative, I want to bring my years of experience in business to the legislature to help fight the critical issues facing Ohio,” Hiner said in a press release. “As a political outsider, I believe I can bring some common sense ideas to state government.”

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Three Republicans from Knox County vying for 98th House District seat