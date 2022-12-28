A Look Into Trans-China Automotive Holdings' (Catalist:VI2) Impressive Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of Trans-China Automotive Holdings (Catalist:VI2) looks attractive right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Trans-China Automotive Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = CN¥147m ÷ (CN¥1.6b - CN¥864m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Trans-China Automotive Holdings has an ROCE of 20%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Specialty Retail industry average of 8.2%.

See our latest analysis for Trans-China Automotive Holdings

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Trans-China Automotive Holdings' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Trans-China Automotive Holdings' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Trans-China Automotive Holdings' ROCE Trending?

Trans-China Automotive Holdings deserves to be commended in regards to it's returns. The company has employed 55% more capital in the last three years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 20%. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 20%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

Story continues

One more thing to note, even though ROCE has remained relatively flat over the last three years, the reduction in current liabilities to 54% of total assets, is good to see from a business owner's perspective. This can eliminate some of the risks inherent in the operations because the business has less outstanding obligations to their suppliers and or short-term creditors than they did previously. We'd like to see this trend continue though because as it stands today, thats still a pretty high level.

In Conclusion...

Trans-China Automotive Holdings has demonstrated its proficiency by generating high returns on increasing amounts of capital employed, which we're thrilled about. However, despite the favorable fundamentals, the stock has fallen 34% over the last year, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. That's why we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the fundamentals are appealing.

If you'd like to know more about Trans-China Automotive Holdings, we've spotted 4 warning signs, and 2 of them can't be ignored.

High returns are a key ingredient to strong performance, so check out our free list ofstocks earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here