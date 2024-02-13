Look: Two baby seals rescued from different Prince Edward Island roads

Police in Prince Edward Island came to the rescue of two baby seals found wandering on different roads in the same day. Photo courtesy of the RCMP

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Police in Canada's Prince Edward Island came to the assistance of two baby seals found wandering on different roads in a single day.

The RCMP said in a news release that dispatchers "received several calls about something fishy going on on Route 18a," specifically a seal wandering in the roadway in Murray Harbour.

"Eyewitnesses reported that the mischievous baby seal had waddled onto the road, where it proceeded to engage in a game of 'why did the seal try to cross the road' right in the middle of Murray Harbour rush hour," the RCMP said.

The "agitated and uncooperative" seal was escorted out of the road by officers and returned to its natural habitat.

The RCMP said the same group of officers responded a short time later to a report of another baby seal wandering on Route 107 in the Beach Point area.

The "now experienced seal wranglers" transported the seal to a more suitable location.

"I guess you could say this seal was just looking for a ride to the beach," an officer was quoted as saying in the news release.