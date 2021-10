A Look at Unemployment Numbers in Every State

tigristiara / Getty Images

The unemployment rate reached levels hardly ever seen before due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In April 2020, the rate was 14.8% — the highest rate since data collection began, according to the Congressional Research Service.

Read: Pandemic Unemployment Shows Gig Drivers Need to Be Considered for US Social Safety Net

See: Looking for a Seasonal Side Gig? These 16 Places Are Hiring Right Now

Unemployment sharply declined after April, falling to 7.9% by September 2020 and further still to 4.8% by September 2021. It’s clear from the data that unemployment rates are falling and people are getting back to work.

However, large differences remain between states. For example, in September 2021 the unemployment rate was 7.5% in Nevada compared to just 2% in Nebraska.

Find: Work From Home Gigs You Didn’t Know Pay Weekly

This gallery will take a look at these differences across states and see which ones are doing the best right now. The gallery will go from the state with the highest rate of unemployment on the September 2021 report to the state with the lowest rate.

51. Nevada

August 2021 Rate: 7.7%

September 2021 Rate: 7.5%

Month-Over-Month Change (#): -0.2

Month-Over-Month Change (%): -2.60%

September 2020 Rate: 13.0%

Year-Over-Year Change (#): -5.5

Year-Over-Year Change (%): -42.31%

50. California

August 2021 Rate: 7.5%

September 2021 Rate: 7.5%

Month-Over-Month Change (#): 0

Month-Over-Month Change (%): 0.00%

September 2020 Rate: 11.0%

Year-Over-Year Change (#): -3.5

Year-Over-Year Change (%): -31.82%

haeryung stock images / Shutterstock.com

49. New York

August 2021 Rate: 7.4%

September 2021 Rate: 7.1%

Month-Over-Month Change (#): -0.3

Month-Over-Month Change (%): -4.05%

September 2020 Rate: 10.0%

Year-Over-Year Change (#): -2.9

Year-Over-Year Change (%): -29.00%

See: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

48. New Jersey

August 2021 Rate: 7.2%

September 2021 Rate: 7.1%

Month-Over-Month Change (#): -0.1

Month-Over-Month Change (%): -1.39%

September 2020 Rate: 8.0%

Year-Over-Year Change (#): -0.9

Year-Over-Year Change (%): -11.25%

47. New Mexico

Story continues

August 2021 Rate: 7.2%

September 2021 Rate: 6.9%

Month-Over-Month Change (#): -0.3

Month-Over-Month Change (%): -4.17%

September 2020 Rate: 9.0%

Year-Over-Year Change (#): -2.1

Year-Over-Year Change (%): -23.33%

46. Connecticut

August 2021 Rate: 7.2%

September 2021 Rate: 6.8%

Month-Over-Month Change (#): -0.4

Month-Over-Month Change (%): -5.56%

September 2020 Rate: 8.0%

Year-Over-Year Change (#): -1.2

Year-Over-Year Change (%): -15.00%

Chicago cityscape looking out over the rush hour traffic commute of the highway in Illinois USA

45. Illinois

August 2021 Rate: 7.0%

September 2021 Rate: 6.8%

Month-Over-Month Change (#): -0.2

Month-Over-Month Change (%): -2.86%

September 2020 Rate: 10.0%

Year-Over-Year Change (#): -3.2

Year-Over-Year Change (%): -32.00%

Find: Uber vs. Lyft: Pros and Cons of Each Rideshare Service

44. Hawaii

August 2021 Rate: 7.0%

September 2021 Rate: 6.6%

Month-Over-Month Change (#): -0.4

Month-Over-Month Change (%): -5.71%

September 2020 Rate: 15.0%

Year-Over-Year Change (#): -8.4

Year-Over-Year Change (%): -56.00%

43. District of Columbia

August 2021 Rate: 6.7%

September 2021 Rate: 6.5%

Month-Over-Month Change (#): -0.2

Month-Over-Month Change (%): -2.99%

September 2020 Rate: 9.0%

Year-Over-Year Change (#): -2.5

Year-Over-Year Change (%): -27.78%

42. Alaska

August 2021 Rate: 6.4%

September 2021 Rate: 6.3%

Month-Over-Month Change (#): -0.1

Month-Over-Month Change (%): -1.56%

September 2020 Rate: 7.0%

Year-Over-Year Change (#): -0.7

Year-Over-Year Change (%): -10.00%

41. Pennsylvania

August 2021 Rate: 6.4%

September 2021 Rate: 6.2%

Month-Over-Month Change (#): -0.2

Month-Over-Month Change (%): -3.13%

September 2020 Rate: 7.0%

Year-Over-Year Change (#): -0.8

Year-Over-Year Change (%): -11.43%

See: 11 Best Lucrative Side Hustle Ideas: Earn More



40. Maryland

August 2021 Rate: 6.0%

September 2021 Rate: 5.9%

Month-Over-Month Change (#): -0.1

Month-Over-Month Change (%): -1.67%

September 2020 Rate: 7.0%

Year-Over-Year Change (#): -1.1

Year-Over-Year Change (%): -15.71%

New Orleans, Lousiana – October 10, 2016: NEW ORLEANS – OCTOBER 18, 2016: view of the famous Canal Street on October 10, 2016 in New Orleans, LA

39. Louisiana

August 2021 Rate: 6.2%

September 2021 Rate: 5.8%

Month-Over-Month Change (#): -0.4

Month-Over-Month Change (%): -6.45%

September 2020 Rate: 8.0%

Year-Over-Year Change (#): -2.2

Year-Over-Year Change (%): -27.50%

38. Mississippi

August 2021 Rate: 6.0%

September 2021 Rate: 5.8%

Month-Over-Month Change (#): -0.2

Month-Over-Month Change (%): -3.33%

September 2020 Rate: 7.0%

Year-Over-Year Change (#): -1.2

Year-Over-Year Change (%): -17.14%

37. Arizona

August 2021 Rate: 6.2%

September 2021 Rate: 5.7%

Month-Over-Month Change (#): -0.5

Month-Over-Month Change (%): -8.06%

September 2020 Rate: 7.0%

Year-Over-Year Change (#): -1.3

Year-Over-Year Change (%): -18.57%

Read: Best Side Hustles for People Over 50

36. Texas

August 2021 Rate: 5.9%

September 2021 Rate: 5.6%

Month-Over-Month Change (#): -0.3

Month-Over-Month Change (%): -5.08%

September 2020 Rate: 8.0%

Year-Over-Year Change (#): -2.4

Year-Over-Year Change (%): -30.00%

35. Colorado

August 2021 Rate: 5.9%

September 2021 Rate: 5.6%

Month-Over-Month Change (#): -0.3

Month-Over-Month Change (%): -5.08%

September 2020 Rate: 7.0%

Year-Over-Year Change (#): -1.4

Year-Over-Year Change (%): -20.00%

34. Ohio

August 2021 Rate: 5.4%

September 2021 Rate: 5.4%

Month-Over-Month Change (#): 0.0

Month-Over-Month Change (%): 0.00%

September 2020 Rate: 7.0%

Year-Over-Year Change (#): -1.6

Year-Over-Year Change (%): -22.86%

33. Delaware

August 2021 Rate: 5.4%

September 2021 Rate: 5.3%

Month-Over-Month Change (#): -0.1

Month-Over-Month Change (%): -1.85%

September 2020 Rate: 8.0%

Year-Over-Year Change (#): -2.7

Year-Over-Year Change (%): -33.75%

32. Rhode Island

August 2021 Rate: 5.8%

September 2021 Rate: 5.2%

Month-Over-Month Change (#): -0.6

Month-Over-Month Change (%): -10.34%

September 2020 Rate: 11.0%

Year-Over-Year Change (#): -5.8

Year-Over-Year Change (%): -52.73%

Check Out: 50 Cities Where You Need a Side Hustle To Get By

31. Massachusetts

August 2021 Rate: 5.0%

September 2021 Rate: 5.2%

Month-Over-Month Change (#): 0.2

Month-Over-Month Change (%): 4.00%

September 2020 Rate: 9.0%

Year-Over-Year Change (#): -3.8

Year-Over-Year Change (%): -42.22%

Seattle cityscape at dusk with skyscrapers, winding highways parks and sports arenas under a dramatic sky.

30. Washington

August 2021 Rate: 5.1%

September 2021 Rate: 4.9%

Month-Over-Month Change (#): -0.2

Month-Over-Month Change (%): -3.92%

September 2020 Rate: 8.0%

Year-Over-Year Change (#): -3.1

Year-Over-Year Change (%): -38.75%

29. Florida

August 2021 Rate: 5.0%

September 2021 Rate: 4.9%

Month-Over-Month Change (#): -0.1

Month-Over-Month Change (%): -2.00%

September 2020 Rate: 7.0%

Year-Over-Year Change (#): -2.1

Year-Over-Year Change (%): -30.00%

28. Maine

August 2021 Rate: 4.9%

September 2021 Rate: 4.8%

Month-Over-Month Change (#): -0.1

Month-Over-Month Change (%): -2.04%

September 2020 Rate: 5.0%

Year-Over-Year Change (#): -0.2

Year-Over-Year Change (%): -4.00%

27. Oregon

August 2021 Rate: 5.0%

September 2021 Rate: 4.7%

Month-Over-Month Change (#): -0.3

Month-Over-Month Change (%): -6.00%

September 2020 Rate: 8.0%

Year-Over-Year Change (#): -3.3

Year-Over-Year Change (%): -41.25%

26. West Virginia

August 2021 Rate: 4.8%

September 2021 Rate: 4.6%

Month-Over-Month Change (#): -0.2

Month-Over-Month Change (%): -4.17%

September 2020 Rate: 8.0%

Year-Over-Year Change (#): -3.4

Year-Over-Year Change (%): -42.50%

25. Michigan

August 2021 Rate: 4.7%

September 2021 Rate: 4.6%

Month-Over-Month Change (#): -0.1

Month-Over-Month Change (%): -2.13%

September 2020 Rate: 8.0%

Year-Over-Year Change (#): -3.4

Year-Over-Year Change (%): -42.50%

24. Wyoming

August 2021 Rate: 4.9%

September 2021 Rate: 4.5%

Month-Over-Month Change (#): -0.4

Month-Over-Month Change (%): -8.16%

September 2020 Rate: 6.0%

Year-Over-Year Change (#): -1.5

Year-Over-Year Change (%): -25.00%

See: 45 Jobs That Can Make You a Millionaire Before Retirement

23. Tennessee

August 2021 Rate: 4.6%

September 2021 Rate: 4.4%

Month-Over-Month Change (#): -0.2

Month-Over-Month Change (%): -4.35%

September 2020 Rate: 8.0%

Year-Over-Year Change (#): -3.6

Year-Over-Year Change (%): -45.00%

22. Kentucky

August 2021 Rate: 4.3%

September 2021 Rate: 4.3%

Month-Over-Month Change (#): 0.0

Month-Over-Month Change (%): 0.00%

September 2020 Rate: 6.0%

Year-Over-Year Change (#): -1.7

Year-Over-Year Change (%): -28.33%

21. North Carolina

August 2021 Rate: 4.3%

September 2021 Rate: 4.2%

Month-Over-Month Change (#): -0.1

Month-Over-Month Change (%): -2.33%

September 2020 Rate: 7.0%

Year-Over-Year Change (#): -2.8

Year-Over-Year Change (%): -40.00%

Historical downtown area of Charleston, South Carolina, USA

20. South Carolina

August 2021 Rate: 4.2%

September 2021 Rate: 4.1%

Month-Over-Month Change (#): -0.1

Month-Over-Month Change (%): -2.38%

September 2020 Rate: 5.0%

Year-Over-Year Change (#): -0.9

Year-Over-Year Change (%): -18.00%

19. Arkansas

August 2021 Rate: 4.2%

September 2021 Rate: 4.0%

Month-Over-Month Change (#): -0.2

Month-Over-Month Change (%): -4.76%

September 2020 Rate: 6.0%

Year-Over-Year Change (#): -2.0

Year-Over-Year Change (%): -33.33%

18. Iowa

August 2021 Rate: 4.1%

September 2021 Rate: 4.0%

Month-Over-Month Change (#): -0.1

Month-Over-Month Change (%): -2.44%

September 2020 Rate: 5.0%

Year-Over-Year Change (#): -1.0

Year-Over-Year Change (%): -20.00%

Find Out: Companies That Let You Work From Anywhere

17. Indiana

August 2021 Rate: 4.1%

September 2021 Rate: 4.0%

Month-Over-Month Change (#): -0.1

Month-Over-Month Change (%): -2.44%

September 2020 Rate: 6.0%

Year-Over-Year Change (#): -2.0

Year-Over-Year Change (%): -33.33%

16. Wisconsin

August 2021 Rate: 3.9%

September 2021 Rate: 3.9%

Month-Over-Month Change (#): 0.0

Month-Over-Month Change (%): 0.00%

September 2020 Rate: 5.0%

Year-Over-Year Change (#): -1.1

Year-Over-Year Change (%): -22.00%

15. Kansas

August 2021 Rate: 3.8%

September 2021 Rate: 3.9%

Month-Over-Month Change (#): 0.1

Month-Over-Month Change (%): 2.63%

September 2020 Rate: 6.0%

Year-Over-Year Change (#): -2.1

Year-Over-Year Change (%): -35.00%

14. Virginia

August 2021 Rate: 4.0%

September 2021 Rate: 3.8%

Month-Over-Month Change (#): -0.2

Month-Over-Month Change (%): -5.00%

September 2020 Rate: 7.0%

Year-Over-Year Change (#): -3.2

Year-Over-Year Change (%): -45.71%

13. Missouri

August 2021 Rate: 4.0%

September 2021 Rate: 3.8%

Month-Over-Month Change (#): -0.2

Month-Over-Month Change (%): -5.00%

September 2020 Rate: 5.5%

Year-Over-Year Change (#): -1.7

Year-Over-Year Change (%): -30.91%

12. Minnesota

August 2021 Rate: 3.8%

September 2021 Rate: 3.7%

Month-Over-Month Change (#): -0.1

Month-Over-Month Change (%): -2.63%

September 2020 Rate: 6.0%

Year-Over-Year Change (#): -2.3

Year-Over-Year Change (%): -38.33%

Fargo, North Dakota, USA – June 12, 2017: Daytime view of the Fargo Theatre along Broadway N in the Downtown Historic District

11. North Dakota

August 2021 Rate: 3.6%

September 2021 Rate: 3.5%

Month-Over-Month Change (#): -0.1

Month-Over-Month Change (%): -2.78%

September 2020 Rate: 5.0%

Year-Over-Year Change (#): -1.5

Year-Over-Year Change (%): -30.00%

Your Best Options: These Side Jobs Will Be the Most Popular in the US

10. Montana

August 2021 Rate: 3.5%

September 2021 Rate: 3.3%

Month-Over-Month Change (#): -0.2

Month-Over-Month Change (%): -5.71%

September 2020 Rate: 5.0%

Year-Over-Year Change (#): -1.7

Year-Over-Year Change (%): -34.00%

9. Georgia

August 2021 Rate: 3.5%

September 2021 Rate: 3.2%

Month-Over-Month Change (#): -0.3

Month-Over-Month Change (%): -8.57%

September 2020 Rate: 7.0%

Year-Over-Year Change (#): -3.8

Year-Over-Year Change (%): -54.29%

8. Alabama

August 2021 Rate: 3.1%

September 2021 Rate: 3.1%

Month-Over-Month Change (#): 0.0

Month-Over-Month Change (%): 0.00%

September 2020 Rate: 7.0%

Year-Over-Year Change (#): -3.9

Year-Over-Year Change (%): -55.71%

7. Oklahoma

August 2021 Rate: 3.3%

September 2021 Rate: 3.0%

Month-Over-Month Change (#): -0.3

Month-Over-Month Change (%): -9.09%

September 2020 Rate: 6.0%

Year-Over-Year Change (#): -3.0

Year-Over-Year Change (%): -50.00%

6. Vermont

August 2021 Rate: 3.0%

September 2021 Rate: 2.9%

Month-Over-Month Change (#): -0.1

Month-Over-Month Change (%): -3.33%

September 2020 Rate: 5.0%

Year-Over-Year Change (#): -2.1

Year-Over-Year Change (%): -42.00%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. New Hampshire

August 2021 Rate: 3.0%

September 2021 Rate: 2.9%

Month-Over-Month Change (#): -0.1

Month-Over-Month Change (%): -3.33%

September 2020 Rate: 5.5%

Year-Over-Year Change (#): -2.6

Year-Over-Year Change (%): -47.27%

Check Out: 40 Legit Companies That Will Pay You To Work From Home

4. South Dakota

August 2021 Rate: 2.9

September 2021 Rate: 2.9

Month-Over-Month Change (#): 0.0

Month-Over-Month Change (%): 0.00%

September 2020 Rate: 4.0

Year-Over-Year Change (#): -1.1

Year-Over-Year Change (%): -27.50%

3. Idaho

August 2021 Rate: 2.9%

September 2021 Rate: 2.9%

Month-Over-Month Change (#): 0.0

Month-Over-Month Change (%): 0.00%

September 2020 Rate: 6.0%

Year-Over-Year Change (#): -3.1

Year-Over-Year Change (%): -51.67%

2. Utah

August 2021 Rate: 2.5%

September 2021 Rate: 2.4%

Month-Over-Month Change (#): -0.1

Month-Over-Month Change (%): -4.00%

September 2020 Rate : 4.2%

Year-Over-Year Change (#): -1.8

Year-Over-Year Change (%): -42.86%

1. Nebraska

August 2021 Rate: 2.2%

September 2021 Rate: 2.0%

Month-Over-Month Change (#): -0.2

Month-Over-Month Change (%): -9.09%

September 2020 Rate: 3.8%

Year-Over-Year Change (#): -1.8

Year-Over-Year Change (%): -47.37%

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: Oct. 29, 2021

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates looked at the most recently released U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find (1) the September 2021 and August 2021 unemployment rates as a rounded percentage of the labor force in each state, accounting for seasonal adjustment. (2) We then calculated the percentage difference between the current and previous month’s rates, as well as the year-over-year percent change in unemployment between September 2020 and September 2021. States were ranked based on current unemployment rates. All data was collected on and up to date as of October 25, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: A Look at Unemployment Numbers in Every State