‘You Look Unreal’: Lori Harvey’s Fans are ‘Obsessed’ Over the Star’s All-Green Outfit

Lori Harvey‘s latest fashion upload on Dec. 29 left fans marveling over her sense of style after the 24-year-old stepped out in an all-green ensemble.

In the Instagram post, Harvey, who took several photos from various angles, gave fans a view of the entire outfit: a green cut-out dress and the matching jacket from an Italian company named God Can’t Destroy Streetwear (GCDS).

Lori Harvey’s all-green attire stopped fans in their tracks. Photo: loriharvey/Instagram

Harvey complemented the ensemble with a green handbag and lace-up heels. As for her hair and makeup, the “SKN by LH” CEO went with her signature look, including wavy tresses and a neutral face alongside a winged eye and glossy lips.

In addition to the post, Harvey captioned the stream of photos “Tinkerbell,” in honor of the fairy character from the “Peter Pan” films. As fans viewed the star’s upload, many fawned over her outfit. A couple of people went as far as to say that the color green helped accentuate her beauty.

“This color on you (heart eyes emoji).”

“Omg obsessed!!”

“Girl green is your color!!!”

“OMG you look unreal!!!”

“Way too (fire emoji) for words. Perfection.”

Michael B. Jordan’s comment underneath Lori Harvey’s photo. @loriharvey/Instagram

Among the fans’ praise, Harvey’s boyfriend of over a year, actor Michael B. Jordan even sent his stamp of approval by writing “babygirl” with six fire emojis symbols. Harvey’s recent fashion post comes weeks after breaking the internet while showcasing her fiery makeover.

In a Dec. 15 upload, Harvey switched her naturally dark locks for a bold red hairdo and flaunted the look to its entirety on an Instagram Reel. During the 15-second multi-clip video, the model is seen doing various poses to Felixthe1st and Draya Mac’s “Own Brand Freestyle” track blaring in the background.

Along with the reel, Harvey claimed she didn’t pick a name out yet for her new look despite how much she liked it. She wrote, “I haven’t decided on a name for her yet, but she was cute.”

More Stories from Our Partners:

‘He Treats My Girl Right’: Lori Harvey, Michael B. Jordan, and Their Fans Celebrate Them Being Together for a Full Year

Ashanti’s New Year’s Eve Performance Cancellation Announcement Gets Derailed By the Singer’s Walk: ‘Extra Spice’

‘That Transition Had Me Shook’: Tia Mowry’s Latest Fashion Post Leaves Fans Marveling Over Her Video Transitions