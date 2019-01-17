A Look At Valmet Oyj’s (HEL:VALMT) Exceptional Fundamentals

Valmet Oyj (HEL:VALMT) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of VALMT, it is a company with great financial health as well as a a strong history of performance. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on Valmet Oyj here.

Over the past year, VALMT has grown its earnings by 52%, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. Not only did VALMT outperformed its past performance, its growth also exceeded the Machinery industry expansion, which generated a -2.3% earnings growth. This paints a buoyant picture for the company. With a debt-to-equity ratio of 23%, VALMT’s debt level is acceptable. This means that VALMT’s capital structure strikes a good balance between low-cost debt funding and maintaining financial flexibility without overly restrictive terms of debt. VALMT seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 1.14x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

HLSE:VALMT Income Statement Export January 17th 19 More

For Valmet Oyj, there are three important factors you should further research:

