A Look At Vianet Group plc's (LON:VNET) Exceptional Fundamentals

In the previous year, VNET has ramped up its bottom line by 37%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did VNET outperformed its past performance, its growth also exceeded the Electronic industry expansion, which generated a 10% earnings growth. This paints a buoyant picture for the company. VNET's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This implies that VNET manages its cash and cost levels well, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. VNET appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.52x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

VNET is also a dividend company, with ample net income to cover its dividend payout, which has been consistently growing over the past decade, keeping income investors happy.

