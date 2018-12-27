A Look At Wasion Holdings Limited’s (HKG:3393) Exceptional Fundamentals

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I’ve chosen to put the spotlight on Wasion Holdings Limited (HKG:3393) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. 3393 is a dependable dividend payer that has been able to sustain great financial health over the past. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on Wasion Holdings here.

Excellent balance sheet established dividend payer

3393’s ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. 3393 appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.27x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

SEHK:3393 Historical Debt December 27th 18 More

Income investors would also be happy to know that 3393 is a great dividend company, with a current yield standing at 5.8%. 3393 has also been regularly increasing its dividend payments to shareholders over the past decade.

SEHK:3393 Historical Dividend Yield December 27th 18 More

Next Steps:

For Wasion Holdings, I’ve compiled three fundamental aspects you should look at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for 3393’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for 3393’s outlook. Historical Performance: What has 3393’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of 3393? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



