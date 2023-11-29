Here’s a look at where and when you can see Christmas light displays in the Columbia area

We are, perhaps more than ever, fascinated by holiday lights.

For some, it’s a tradition at home. Maybe it’s the contrast of cold, blustery December nights and the warm, colorful glow of hundreds, if not thousands, of illuminated bulbs. Or maybe we’ve just all seen “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” one too many times.

Either way, a short drive through any number of residential neighborhoods in the Midlands shows that many of us are enamored with lights during the Yuletide.

But it’s not just the residential displays that dot the local landscape. In recent years there has been an increasing number of organized, professional-grade holiday light events at venues across the Midlands. Some, like the Holiday Lights on the River at Saluda Shoals in the Irmo area, have been around for quite some time. Others, such as the Making Spirits Bright pop-up at Williams-Brice Stadium, are new on the scene.

Here’s a look at some of the top holiday lights destinations on tap for this season in the Midlands.

Making Spirits Bright at Williams-Brice Stadium

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 5:30-9 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 7, 5:30-10:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 8, 5:30-10:30 p.m. (sold out)

1125 George Rogers Blvd., Columbia

Even though the University of South Carolina’s football season is over, there’s still a reason for folks to gather at Williams-Brice Stadium. Making Spirits Bright, which the university bills as a “holiday pop-up experience,” is set to make its debut. The event will feature, according to gamecocksonline.com, holiday-themed stadium light shows every 45 minutes throughout the night, access to various photo booth stations, and ornament decorating opportunities for kids. Guests can also purchase drinks from a full bar.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased through gamecocksonline.com. Dec. 8 is already sold out.

Holiday Lights on the River at Saluda Shoals Park

Now through Dec. 31, 6-10 p.m.

6071 St. Andrews Road, Irmo.

The Holiday Lights on the River drive-thru holiday lights extravaganza hosted by the Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission is a longstanding Christmas hallmark of the region. It features nearly 3 miles of lights and animated displays (Santa Claus dunking a basketball and aliens beaming up a bundle of presents are a couple favorites) that wind through the park. There also are a number of activities for kids and families, including a laser light show in the park’s wetlands trail, a hayride through lights and a chance to write letters to Santa.

Admission is $25 per car; $50 per 12-to-15-passenger van, trucks with trailer or limo; and $75 per bus with 16 passengers or more.

Fireflies Holiday Lights at Segra Park

Now through Dec. 31, check firefliesholidaylights.com for a full calendar and times,

640 Freed St., Columbia.

Segra Park, home of the Columbia Fireflies minor league baseball team, is one of Columbia’s most popular summertime destinations. Now it has also become a go-to spot in the Christmas season, as well, as it lights up the BullStreet District with Fireflies Holiday Lights. The baseball park is festooned with more than a million LED Christmas lights, and the nightly event features vendors, visits with Santa Claus and a host of concessions for sale. The Fireflies’ slogan has long been “Let’s Glow,” and that takes on a whole new meaning with the holiday lights event.

Admission is $10 in November and will be $12 in December.

Carolina Lights at the SC State Fairgrounds

Dec. 8-24

Closed on Mondays; 6-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 6-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday

1200 Rosewood Drive, Columbia.

The sparkling lights from the annual South Carolina State Fair aren’t the only illuminations that festoon the fairgrounds. December will bring the fifth annual Carolina Lights at the fairgrounds. The drive-thru event will include more than 100 individual LED light displays, with some returning favorites and some new displays for 2023. There also will be cookies and milk for sale each night, at about the halfway point of the drive-thru event.

Admission is $20 for cars, $35 for mini-buses (9-25 passengers) and $70 for vehicles with more than 25 passengers. You can get car passes for $15 if you purchase them by Dec. 7 at scstatefair.org/carolina-lights/.

Wild Lights at Riverbanks Zoo and Gardens

Select nights through Jan. 14. Visit riverbanks.org/events/wild-lights for a full calendar. 5-9 p.m.

500 Wildlife Parkway, Columbia.

For more than three decades, residents have enjoyed a holiday lights display at Riverbanks Zoo. Now, in 2023, the zoo has debuted a fresh take on the event, dubbed Wild Lights. The event features colorful, festive displays and exhibits, and the zoo touts a greater inspiration from nature in the new event. A news release from the zoo says guests can explore “nearly 60 larger-than-life, handcrafted lanterns throughout the zoo, from pollinators and plants to endangered (and even extinct) animals.” Santa is appearing at the zoo for the event through Dec. 23, and there are various interactive and photo opportunities

Ticket prices start at $14.99 and vary depending on depending on date. Visit riverbanks.org/events/wild-lights for more detailed ticket pricing information.