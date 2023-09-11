Look who's 6 on Sept. 11, 2023
Look who is turning six years old on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Fed officials have signaled they could pause rates this month as they slow their fight against inflation while also warning that more hikes could still be necessary.
From 2026, the German premium carmaker will make two electric models at its Mini plant in Oxford — the Mini Cooper 3-door and the compact crossover Mini Aceman.
This is the Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA Class. It inherits a lot of learnings from the extremely slippery Vision EQXX, but brings it to a car that’s a lot more ready for production. Also a lot more affordable. The current CLA is one of the most affordable Mercedes-Benz cars you can buy in the U.S., and with any luck this future one won’t break the bank, either.
Apple's deal with Qualcomm indicates the tech giant isn't ready to rely on its in-house chips just yet.
India will reconsider allowing local firms to list on foreign exchanges, including the London Stock Exchange, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Monday, in a move that could allow startups in the South Asian nation gain access to foreign capital for growth. One of the exchanges India is considering is the London Stock Exchange, which outside of the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, is one of the largest and tech stocks-heavy exchanges. India had earlier considered allowing overseas listing of Indian firms in 2020, but later put it on the back burner.
Zombie slayer Daryl Dixon returns, and with the help of some badass French nuns, they're up against a new kind of walker.
Coinbase said Monday that it disabled new user sign-up on its exchange product in India in June but remains committed to the country, where its operations have remained in limbo for over a year, issuing clarification to media reports, including one in TechCrunch, that said otherwise citing customer emails. The U.S.-based crypto exchange operator said some customers who didn't meet the company's updated standards received the emails and the message was not representative of Coinbase's India operations.
Novak Djokovic outlasted Daniil Medvedev in a grueling 2023 U.S. Open men's final.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continue this weekend as the series returns to one of its most exciting tracks, Kansas Speedway, for the second race of the Round of 16.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Eagles vs. Patriots game.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bengals vs. Browns game.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as Djokovic goes for Grand Slam title No. 24.
Luis Rubiales forcibly kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso while celebrating their Women’s World Cup win earlier this summer.
The ex-Baylor coach is the father-in-law of Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.
The Toronto International Film Festival got a boost on Saturday night from one of music’s biggest names as Lil Nas X celebrated the world premiere of his upcoming documentary, "Long Live Montero."
Trebek went on to host more than 8,000 episodes of the successful quiz show.
Daryl Dixon returns tonight. Here's how to catch up on "The Walking Dead."
Workers may wonder if their résumés should showcase their AI skills. They should, experts say, and here’s how to do it.