Look who's 6 on Sept. 11, 2023

TechCrunch

India will reconsider allowing local firms to list on foreign exchanges, including the London Stock Exchange, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Monday, in a move that could allow startups in the South Asian nation gain access to foreign capital for growth. One of the exchanges India is considering is the London Stock Exchange, which outside of the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, is one of the largest and tech stocks-heavy exchanges. India had earlier considered allowing overseas listing of Indian firms in 2020, but later put it on the back burner.