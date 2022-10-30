We Take A Look At Why Greene County Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GCBC) CEO Compensation Is Well Earned

We have been pretty impressed with the performance at Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) recently and CEO Don Gibson deserves a mention for their role in it. Coming up to the next AGM on 05 November 2022, shareholders would be keeping this in mind. It is likely that the focus will be on company strategy going forward as shareholders hear from the board and cast their votes on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters. Here is our take on why we think CEO compensation is not extravagant.

How Does Total Compensation For Don Gibson Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$579m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$1.8m over the year to June 2022. We note that's an increase of 9.8% above last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$558k.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$200m and US$800m had a median total CEO compensation of US$1.5m. From this we gather that Don Gibson is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. What's more, Don Gibson holds US$5.8m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary US$558k US$531k 31% Other US$1.2m US$1.1m 69% Total Compensation US$1.8m US$1.6m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 49% of total compensation represents salary and 51% is other remuneration. Greene County Bancorp sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at Greene County Bancorp, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 19% per year. Its revenue is up 12% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's also good to see decent revenue growth in the last year, suggesting the business is healthy and growing. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Greene County Bancorp, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 156%, over three years, would leave most Greene County Bancorp, Inc. shareholders smiling. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

The company's solid performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the matters to be discussed in the AGM. In fact, strategic decisions that could impact the future of the business might be a far more interesting topic for investors as it would help them set their longer-term expectations.

