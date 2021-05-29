We Take A Look At Why Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc's (LON:MBH) CEO Has Earned Their Pay Packet

We have been pretty impressed with the performance at Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH) recently and CEO Frank Hanna deserves a mention for their role in it. The pleasing results would be something shareholders would keep in mind at the upcoming AGM on 03 June 2021. The focus will probably be on the future company strategy as shareholders cast their votes on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters. We think the CEO has done a pretty decent job and we discuss why the CEO compensation is appropriate.

Comparing Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc's CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc has a market capitalization of UK£128m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as UK£385k for the year to December 2020. That's a notable decrease of 20% on last year. We note that the salary of UK£205.0k makes up a sizeable portion of the total compensation received by the CEO.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from UK£71m to UK£282m, we found that the median CEO total compensation was UK£301k. So it looks like Michelmersh Brick Holdings compensates Frank Hanna in line with the median for the industry. Furthermore, Frank Hanna directly owns UK£807k worth of shares in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary UK£205k UK£205k 53% Other UK£180k UK£277k 47% Total Compensation UK£385k UK£482k 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 53% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 47% is other remuneration. Although there is a difference in how total compensation is set, Michelmersh Brick Holdings more or less reflects the market in terms of setting the salary. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

A Look at Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc's Growth Numbers

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 26% a year over the past three years. Its revenue is down 2.7% over the previous year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's always a tough situation when revenues are not growing, but ultimately profits are more important. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 50% over three years, Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

The company's solid performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the matters to be discussed in the AGM. However, investors will get the chance to engage on key strategic initiatives and future growth opportunities for the company and set their longer-term expectations.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. We've identified 2 warning signs for Michelmersh Brick Holdings that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

